Upgraded VAT e-filing a digital game changer

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has upgraded its electronic system of filing value added tax (VAT) returns with a view to simplifying – and, eventually – improving the process.

The system, to be rolled out on March 1 this year, is part of TRA’s tax modernisation programme that is intended to embrace the use of technology across its operations within tax administration as per its Fifth Corporate Plan.

The system will become operational beginning with the VAT returns for March 2022 that are due for submission on or before April 20 the same year, according to a TRA notification published in The Citizen on Monday.

The TRA taxpayer services and education director, Mr Richard Kayombo, told this paper yesterday that the upgraded system will increase voluntary compliance partly by eliminating the tedious paperwork that had to be done in the past when submitting VAT returns.

Also, the new move is set to enhance user experience, whereby the taxpayer will use a single e-filing account – contrary to the current practice where VAT filing uses a separate account.

The proposed new system has been commended by members of the private sector who spoke to The Citizen on the developments earlier this week.

Asked to what extent would the new system address the chronic challenge of delays in VAT refunds, Mr Kayombo said it would indeed help “to a large extent.

“With the new system, there will be transparency and accountability, because traceability and reporting on historical data of taxpayers will be much simplified,” Mr Kayombo explained – adding that “this would work because the system only accepts Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) receipts/invoices with verification code for input tax claim”.

“Accordingly, a receipt without the verification code shall automatically be rejected beginning with the returns of the month of March 2022,” reads a part of the TRA notification.

Mr Kayombo also said that the system would minimize – if not completely eliminate – fraud and related malpractices, as “everything will now be easy to track,” he said.

Furthermore, the upgraded system would simplify the filing of tax returns, whereby the taxpayer shall only key-in the verification code for the purchases made.

This would simplify the current practice whereby the taxpayer is required to key-in more details, including a supplier’s particulars, VAT registration number, tax invoice number, date of invoice, amounts of purchases and the VAT involved.

In a bid to comply with the requirements of the new system – and, therefore, avoid any inconveniences – VAT-registered traders are urged to upgrade their EFD machines to Protocol 2.1, in order to be able to issue receipt/invoices with verification codes.

“Receipts issued by EFD machines that have not been upgraded to Protocol 2.1 shall not be allowed in claiming input tax,” reads a part of the TRA notification.

Commenting on the new system, the executive director of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Mr Francis Nanai, heartily welcomed the upgraded e-filing system, saying it would reduce costs while increasing efficiency for businesses in filing VAT returns.

According to Mr Nanai, the upgraded system will also create a digital track-record for companies to use as they follow-up on any VAT refund-related issues.

“This will address the challenge of delays in VAT refunds by creating more accountability on the part of TRA,” Mr Nanai exuded his optimism.

When customers have access to their online profiles – with documentation of where, when and for whom a VAT refund was requested – it creates a sense of ownership of the process on the part of the user, he explained.

On the other hand, added Mr Nanai, it creates a sense of accountability on the responsible TRA officer/office to ensure timely follows-up and feeds-back to customers.

The Coca-Cola Kwanza director of public affairs, communications and sustainability, Mr Salum Nassor, said the new upgraded system might ease the input tax claims – given that “the verification codes accurately capture the supplier”.

“We urge TRA to fully integrate all tax filing procedures into a single window online system,” Mr Nassor proposed – explaining that “this would enable users to access all their tax-related information, as well as raise queries and submit requests when necessary”.

However, he begged to differ with Mr Nanai, saying that the new system “may NOT have an impact on speeding up the VAT refunds process.

“The challenge of getting the refund from the government remains – as opposed to the refund application or the monthly filing process,” Mr Nassor argued.

For hi part, the Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) corporate relations director, Mr John Wanyancha, said the new development by TRA “was very helpful, and would reduce the unnecessarily long period of time taken to fill information that is needed in the existing filing module”.

“The only challenge I see is the short notice of one month in which to prepare to comply (with the new system), while we still have so many suppliers who have not upgraded their EFD machines to Protocol 2.1 – and are, therefore, not able to deduct the input tax involved,” Mr Wanyancha virtually lamented.