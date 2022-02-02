US agency spends over $1bn fighting disease in Tanzania

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The US, through the US agency for International Development (USAID) has invested over $76 million and leveraged more than $1 billion in donated drugs for treatment of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in Tanzania since 2010.

USAID’s Mission director Kate Somvongsiri revealed this recently in a statement to commemorate the International Day for Neglected Tropical Diseases which in Tanzania was marked in Dodoma on Sunday.

She said the US government has been partnering with that of Tanzania to advance its goals for NTDs elimination through three consecutive development projects.

“We are pleased that these programmes have helped the Tanzanian government to make substantial progress in its fight against NTDs,” she said, affirming the US government’s commitment to fighting NTDs.

Ms Somvongsiri said Tanzania joins a small list of countries that have set forth a comprehensive sustainability plan for the control and elimination of NTDs, adding that she was pleased to witness the launch of two critical documents that will support Tanzania on this journey.

The documents are: the ‘NTDs Control Programme’s Strategic Master Plan’, and its ‘Sustainability Plan’ which she said the launch marked a great milestone in Tanzania’s journey to control and eliminate NTDs.

Advertisement

“USAID has invested significantly in health programmes here in Tanzania, and sustainability is a critical priority for us across the world. In Tanzania, we are proud to strengthen both the government of Tanzania and local communities’ efforts to focus on the sustainability of its NTD response,” she said.

She highlighted some of the achievements as treatment for NTDs has expanded to 73 percent of the country and more than 272 million treatments have been delivered across the country for five NTDs.

Mass treatment campaigns and impact surveys, she said, indicate that Tanzania was heading towards elimination of lymphatic filariasis and onchocerca volvulus.

The Chief of Party for USAID’s ACT to End NTDs-- East Africa Programme in Tanzania, Mr Shabbir Lalji, said he the provision of treatment for NTDs, to a large proportion of Tanzanians, and seeing over a 90 percent reduction in disease burden for Lymphatic filariasis and Trachoma, with a focus now towards eliminating them in Tanzania