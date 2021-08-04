US politician Victoria Nuland meets Tanzanian opposition party leaders

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Ambassador Victoria Nuland has on August 4, met with leaders of Tanzania's main opposition parties in Dar es Salaam.

Opposition leaders who met Nuland include Chadema's secretary general John Mnyika, Zitto Kabwe leader of ACT- Wazalendo.

Others were Prof. Ibrahim Lipumba the chairman of Prof Civic United Front (CUF) and James Mbatia who is the chairman of NCCR-Mageuzi.

The meeting was also attended by the US ambassador to Tanzania, John Wright.



US Embassy in Tanzania in its statement through their Twitter account wrote; “the United States stands has and always will stand up for fundamental rights and freedoms.”

Earlier today ambassador Nuland met with President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Dar es Salaam where the two held talks about strengthening Tanzania and US relations across multiple areas of interest.

During their meeting Ambassador Nuland told President Samia the United States will continue to work with Tanzania in various areas including the health Sector.

“As our relation marks 60 years this year 2021 we will also continue to work together to strengthen trade, investment and defense,” she said.





President Samia and Ambassador Nuland meeting at the State House in Dar es Salaam.



For her part, President Samia has assured Ambassador Nuland through Tanzania’s National Five-Year Development Plan III has strengthened investment and business condition to attract investors.

However President Samia thanked Nuland for visiting Tanzania and promised her to continue the two countries relations in various areas.