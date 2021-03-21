US Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates Samia Suluhu

By Paul Owere More by this Author

The United States’ vice President Kamala Harris has sent congratulatory message to President Samia Suluhu Hassan upon her swearing in as the first female head of state of the United Republic of Tanzania.

“Sending best wishes to @SuluhuSamia following her swearing in as Tanzania's new President - the first woman to hold the office. The United States stands ready to work with you to strengthen relations between our countries,” wrote Ms Harris on her twitter handle.

The two women share a similar history, Harris is the first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in U.S. history, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president.

Ms Samia Suluhu was also the first woman to hold the office of the Vice president in Tanzania and now the Presidency making her the most powerful woman in the region.