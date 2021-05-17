Vaccines are safe and effective, says President Samia's Covid-19 committee

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A special committee formed by President Samia to evaluate and and monitor Covid 19 pandemic has advised the government to procure covid-19 vaccines.



Apart from the use of WHO listed vaccines, the committee came up with 19 recommendations to tackle the further spread of the novel coronavirus in Tanzania.



According to the committee's findings the vaccines have scientifically proven to work effectively and efficiently.

Speaking on May 17, after handing over the report to President Samia, the committee's chairman, Prof Said Aboud among other issues recommended that the Corona vaccine be introduced in the country soon.



“The committee has advised the government and recommended that Tanzania provide information on the presence of the disease as well as take steps to strengthen all preventive measures to prevent the threat of the third wave of virus," said Prof Aboud.



Prof. Aboud said the committee recommends that priority be given to health workers, civil servants, religious leaders and pilgrims, the elderly, the chronically ill, security forces and those traveling abroad.



Regarding the vaccines Prof Aboud said the committee advises the government continue monitoring the situation as it leads towards allowing Tanzanians to freely vaccinates against Covid 19 using WHO endorsed vaccines.

“The committee advises the government using its institutions continue and move to allow free vaccines using jabs listed by the WHO, because the vaccines are effective and safe since they are scientifically proven."



‘Despite these proposals, the National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups (NITAG) and Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) should continue to be involved in providing advice and control of the vaccine,” he said



He said since the outbreak of Covid 19 in March 2020, Tanzania has been hit by two major waves and now due to the trend of the pandemic in other countries, there is a threat of a third wave.