Value Chain: Youth avenue in the agricultural sector

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Agriculture is considered to be an attractive and high-paying economic sector – and, as such, more people, particularly the youth, should be supported and otherwise encouraged to get involved in agricultural activities.

This is according to the sector’s stakeholders, who dismissed the persisting perception that agriculture is a sector that involving intense labour, and that is not profitable or supportive to farmers.

About 80 million households in Tanzania – which is equivalent to 65.3 percent of the total households in the country – were engaged in agriculture in the 2019/20, but with only a very few youth among them.

Direct involvement in the sector by our youth could significantly transform the sector by increased production, resulting in food security and a boost in foreign exchange earnings from agricultural exports.

However, stakeholders say the youth perceive agriculture as a sector that would not enable them to own good houses, cars and latest gadgets like their peers who are employed in salaried, white-collar jobs.

That is why the youth think that farmers in villages live in abject poverty despite labouring on farms all-day long.

Many of our youth still have the opinion that farmers live in remote areas where the population is less civilized, and the average earnings stood at less than one US dollar a week.

On that note, the executive director of the Research on Poverty Alleviation (Repoa), Dr Donald Mmari, said that land in Tanzania is currently owned by individuals, villages or the government, thus making it difficult for the youth to access it for agriculture and other productive activities.

He said attracting the youth to the agricultural sector requires improved access to capital to enable farmers to procure improved seeds and farm implements, including modern tractors and irrigation farming systems.

Also, plans should be put in place to promote irrigation farming through the construction of modern facilities in order to ease agricultural activities, improve its management and eliminate the concept that farming s an intensive labour undertaking.

“Farming is mostly carried out using hand hoes and machetes, causing practitioners to spend lots of energy on it. This is where the perception that farming is an intensive labour originated – and youngsters use the perception to distance themselves from involvement in the sector,” Dr Mmari told The Citizen in a telephone interview. According to him, people tend to hate farming from a tender age as children – what with parents telling their children that they will take them to work on farms if they don’t want to attend classes in school!

“If you don’t go to school, I will take you to the farm,” parents tell their children – thus giving them the impression that farm work is punitive!

Other parents have been threatening their children that if they take up farming, they will have a tough life. They should instead concentrate on school classes. This is as if farming was meant as an occupation for failures in life, Dr Mmari stressed.

The banks need to come up with special packages to support the sector and avoid quick returns from investments made, compared to disbursements made to non-agricultural sectors.

“Numerous loan applications for the agriculture sector have been rejected due to this reason, thereby frustrating young farmers,” he said.

According to Dr Mmari, market reliability for agricultural produce was among the determinants that would attract the youth to engage in crops cultivation, especially if they are assured of market availability.

The JATU Plc general manager, Mr Mohamed Simbano, said youth engaging in farming activities have been complaining that agriculture wasn’t attractive enough in terms of compensation and conditions of service as compared to the law, medicine, banking and many other fraternities.

He said many young graduates change careers immediately after graduation, turning to lucrative jobs such as banking.

“The youth complain that it takes more time for them to achieve the intended success in the field of agriculture than it would normally take in politics, oil and gas or banking. This is because most of the youth want quick money leaving a few patient others with the readiness to take on the sector,” he said.

According to him, the situation becomes tense due to the shortage of successful farmers running agricultural businesses as compared to other professions.

“The youth should be connected to successful peers in the sector who would stand as their mentors, counsellors and career guidance providers for them to smoothly proceed and excel,” he said.

Furthermore, the mentality of the majority that agriculture is meant for people who are struggling to achieve in life or old individuals who have retired from formal or informal employment.

He noted that there were lucrative things that could attract the youth to fully engage in the sector including the use of improved technology that would turn farming an easy job instead of how it is perceived.

“Instead of using hand hoes and waiting for rains, irrigation should complement and enable them to proceed even during drought season. The use of tractors and improved seeds would assure farmers of increased production and ultimately higher pay,” he said.

Mr Simbano said that youths are not interested in hand to mouth businesses practiced by the majority farmers, rather they would be enticed in agribusiness and the entire agriculture value chain which is more promising.

He noted that financial institutions should create an enabling environment that would minimize risks and uncertainties in the sector and attract more youths.

However, a renowned economist, Dr Abel Kinyondo said the youth are attracted by high paying jobs, noting that they will possibly be involved in the sector if the sector is significantly improved.

“It’s fundamentally wrong to believe that agriculture is the answer to the poverty of Tanzanians. It is overly exaggerated to ensure economic transformation and the youth should be encouraged to work in other sectors that support agriculture – like manufacturing and value addition to crops, known as agribusiness,” he said.

He stressed that it was imperative to rethink on the side that will bring about economic transformation by ensuring productivity where a few people remain in the sector, and the majority are absorbed in other sectors.

“In developed countries, only two percent of the population engage in the sector, compared to Tanzania where 65.3 percent involve in crops cultivation,” he said.

According to him, this is for sure a sign of unproductivity – which calls for quick interventions to ensure the youth involvement in the sector’s value chain is improved to bolster productivity and, therefore, the economy.