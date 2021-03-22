VIDEO: Businesses forced to close in Kariakoo after a mob threatens to beat up traders

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Pandemonium struck early today after a mob caused a stir at the Kariakoo market in Dar es Salaam causing many shops to close as traders took off in disarray, many in fear for their lives.

The mob, whose motive is still unknown, was passing by chasing and shouting at traders to close shops, claiming that people would attack and beat them because they had opened their businesses on Monday, March 22, a date set aside as a public holiday in honour of President Magufuli .

The incident that happened today at 11am and lasted for about an hour and a half when Mwananchi Digital arrived at the scene many shops were being closed while people were fleeing.

“I was left wondering what to do, I ran away because people were running from one street to another. Later I wondered who I was running from my business and who I was leaving, I calmed down and came back and stayed, ”said one business man.

As a result, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Aboubakar Kunenge visited the market to calm the people, telling them that no order had been whatsoever issued by the Government to close shops.

"If anyone has done this they are a swindler and a swindler, we continue to take action against those responsible, I urge you to continue with your business without worries, shopkeepers open your businesses and small businesses continue with your business," said Kunenge.



