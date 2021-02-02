VIDEO: Chadema MPs attend as Tanzania parliament kicks off

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The 19 MPs whose membership in the opposition Chadema was stripped off last year attended the parliamentary sessions that started on Tuesday February 2, 2021 in Dodoma.

The 19 were expelled after being sworn-in as Special Seats lawmakers as Chadema said it did not nominate them for the seats.

The MPs who include Halima Mdee and Ester Bulaya stormed the building in the morning while Ms Mdee was the only lawmaker with a mask.

However, before the start of the parliamentary session today, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office - Policy, Parliament, Labour and people with Disability Ms Jenista Mhagama asked them to wait outside.

Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai asked them to come in after the prayers.

Mr Ndugai started with the five appointed lawmakers, followed by five ACT Wazalendo MPs before the 19 Chadema lawmakers.



