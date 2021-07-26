VIDEO: Does the layman truly understand the severity of Covid-19 third wave?

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. It is almost three months since Tanzanians began to receive warnings about the presence of the third and more vicious wave of Covid-19 and urged to take necessary precautions against this scourge that continues to plague the world.

However, it is with this reality that the government through the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children recently issued the second set of guidelines to help curb Covid-19 in schools, colleges and in higher learning institutions in an effort to prevent the disease that is creating havoc across the globe.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been at the forefront in reminding Tanzanians to take precautionary measures against Covid-19 especially at this time when the third wave is continuing to wreak havoc to the world’s health sector.

In addition, the Minister of Health, Dr Dorothy Gwajima has been quoted several times as saying the third wave was already spreading rapidly in the country, urging citizens to take precautions instead of waiting to see the country reach a critical stage of picking up corpses on the streets.

She said despite the disease being controlled, patients have continued to show up and be hospitalized.

It is disappointing that despite the precautionary announcements by government officials, the trend in which the public is responding is worrying.

A large percentage of urban dwellers such as in Dar es Salaam seem to have put the wax in their ears, posing a dangerous risk for the nation considering what is happening in the neighbouring countries.

For instance, under the reviewed guidelines, the ministry urges schools managements to ensure students and staff wear masks at all times in class and during group discussions.

Students should also sit in such a manner that there is a distance of a metre from one to the next. Social distancing should apply at all times and that members of a group discussion should not be more than four.

However, even if these institutions adhere to the guidelines, the possibility that some students may contract the disease before or after leaving school is a matter of concern because many of them especially those studying in public schools, return home, meet parents as well as other family members, many of whom do not heed the warning issued.

This fact is revealed by Your Health in a reality check within the commercial city of Dar es Salaam vis-à-vis the government officials as well as health professionals’ stance on Covid-19 preventive measures.

Until today, passengers are crammed into buses, traders in markets like Kariakoo haven’t changed their normal life and in social halls, weddings and birthday parties are still gaining momentum.

It was one hot Sunday afternoon as I waited at Mwananchi bus stop along Mandela road prepared to board a daladala (commuter bus) towards the city’s Mbagala suburbs, that I witnessed a scenario that made me ask myself questions which I couldn’t find their answers to.

After a while, a commuter bus arrives and as usual the conductor has to mobilize the passengers to get on board, but when I looked closely the passengers in this bus were tightly packed.

Since I was wearing a mask, I had to go in as well, bearing in mind that there was something I wanted to explore.



Surprisingly, in this bus, no one else had a face mask other than me who was apparently the odd one out, so to speak; not the adults nor children and this includes school going children and as usual there were those who continued their conversations comfortably.

When I tried to investigate further, I found out that a large percentage were already aware of the Covid-19 third wave warnings, but they claim to have no other alternatives because all passenger vehicles still continued with the same model without any fear; in other words you can say that for daladala users, the new normal is nothing more than vocabulary.

These people have the same lifestyle and they seem to have no plan to change. “I’m looking for money and if you tell me about corona I can’t afford to listen because all I hear is the deaths they are talking about on the media,” a commuter bus driver explains to Your Health in an interview.

Passengers also say that it was due to a lack of better and affordable alternatives that they risk their lives even though they know about the existence of this lethal virus.

“I got in here because there is no commuter bus with a level seat system yet. I’m very scared because I have children and a husband at home,” says a passenger who identifies herself as Mwajuma.

Mwajuma recalls the first wave that hit the country in March 2020, where Dar es Salaam regional officials and other senior government officials ordered all passenger vehicles to consider level seating, but she was surprised to note that there is still no order to reduce congestion including in public transports.

“We are not saying that they should ban transport at all, but we are asking them to direct passengers to match the number of seats in cars as this will also help reduce traffic congestion. It is sad and frightening to see that statements are only made but there are no actions to make people understand the reality of this disease,” she explains.

On this same Sunday evening, I attended a friend’s wedding reception. I attended the wedding fully precautioned for my own safety. There was no social distancing either, among the more than 200 attendees.

People were dancing, drinking and hugging as if nothing there was to worry about. Again I found myself being the only one with at least a face mask.

Adults to young people and children danced in groups without fear.

Even the Master of Ceremony was not bothered to issue a reminder of the existence of the pandemic and the situation I witnessed there made me very nervous about our lives.

Is it ignorance, lack of information or what? All these questions popped in my head.

This is the reality that happens regardless of the existence of the pandemic’s third wave. All commuter buses are crowded with passengers as usual, people do not wash their hands with running water, others don’t wear masks and the reality is that the one metre social distance requirement has so far failed in some normal circumstances.

“Many parents still use daladalas yet there is no adherence to the required measures among the passengers,” observes Dr Jafar Mohamed, a former lecturer at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas).

He says these people, including parents, go back home where they meet with their children after school. “With this environment, it is obvious that infection is inevitable.”

Dr Mohamed says Dar es Salaam continues to be a city that welcomes various artists and celebrities from other countries, especially those that have already issued lockdowns and curfews, questioning why they are being overlooked.

“It is true; people have been warned to protect themselves while the government is waiting to import vaccines. This is okay, and caution must be exercised. But why are such life matters not taken seriously? Why are passengers still crammed into cars? Why do weddings and social gatherings continue to ignore government directives?” Dr Mohamed wonders, adding that the government must take more action to prevent the nation from a fatal situation.

Dr Mohamed was of the view that the guidelines must be in place and managed to monitor the public with whom the biggest challenge currently lays.

“Let every rule be enforced to protect members of the public. A strict guide on public transport, markets, and places of worship should be unveiled, unless the government has decided not to walk the talk,” notes Dr Mohamed.

One of the teachers at Jangwani Primary School and a parent, says that despite the guidelines, there was still a need for the government to improve and monitor implementation in all institutions.

“Giving guidance is one step, but monitoring its implementation is another step that needs to be taken seriously to disclose if the government is really focused on protecting students, school staff and families or everyone,” says the teacher, who identified himself as Mr Matthew.

Dr Mohamed insisted that the benefits of children wearing masks for Covid-19 control should be weighed against potential harm associated with the behaviour, including feasibility and discomfort, as well as social and communication concerns and availability of adult supervision and other resources to prevent transmission.

Meanwhile, a commendable job is underway where the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) has begun the process of researching the Covid-19 vaccine, which will be able to fight the virus.

The move will make Tanzania one of the countries that has decided to develop its own vaccine, using local experts as various nations continue to seek a safe vaccine.