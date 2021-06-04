VIDEO: Former Hai DC Lengai Ole Sabaya arraigned in Arusha court

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Arusha. Former Hai District Commissioner, Lengai Ole Sabaya has been arraigned in the Arusha Regional Resident Magistrate's Court on Friday, June 4, 2021, to answer the charges against him.

It was not immediately clear what exact charges had been pressed against the youthful CCM cadre who was at one time one of the most powerful district commissioners in the country.

Sabaya was taken to court under heavy police guard alongside six of his bodyguards, upon arrival they were made to squat to wait for other procedures.

Shortly afterwards they were taken to a special room waiting to be taken to the court room.

For about a week Sabaya was being interrogated by Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) on various allegations in Dar es Salaam.