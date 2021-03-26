VIDEO: Former President Kikwete breaks silence on relationship with Magufuli

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salam. Tanzania’s former President Jakaya Kikwete has today March 26, 2021, said that he was the one who fronted Magufuli’s name as number one candidate for Presidency in 2015 having worked with him for 10 years.

Kikwete said it was because he had exhibited excellent performance during his tenure as minister that made him realize that he could play a significant role in the country's leadership.

He said his characteristics as a good leader were evident in his lack of tolerance for negligence, theft and laziness which made him a good leader.

"When he made it known that he would run for Presidency through our party CCM in 2015 I did not hesitate to nominate him,’ he said.

Adding, “There were 38 names and my job was to reduce the remaining five, but I had no problem with Magufuli whose name was first in my list followed by four others,”.

Kikwete said the names were first submitted to the security and ethics committee which sparked a wide debate.

He said the central committee had to sit until midnight where his job was to defend the five names which finally passed.





Magufuli as Minister

Kikwete said he named him in three difficult ministries including the lands ministry which was very known for corruptionat the time.

“I told him those people are corrupt; they issue one plot four times. They are very difficult people and I told him to go and fix them,” he said.

Kikwete explained that in the last five years of his administration he transferred Magufuli to the Works Ministry so that he could connect all regions by tarmac road.

“For the last five years I wanted to do something that would leave a mark and I saw connecting the regions was the most important thing and I handed over the job to Magufuli,” he said.





President Samia

Kikwete referred to President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the right person to continue the work left by the late John Magufuli.

He also assured her that retired leaders are ready to give her all kinds of cooperation if she needs their help.

"My fellow retirees and I will be with you, call us and we will respond if you do not call us. We will continue with our activities," he said.

Commenting on President Samia's speech after being sworn in, Kikwete said it had comforted and wiped away the tears of Tanzanians.

“I was lucky enough to listen to your speech. You have wiped away the tears of Tanzanians by assuring us that our country is in safe hands and nothing will go wrong,” he said.

He added: Personally, I have no doubts about your leadership because I know you, and I got to know you better when you were my minister as the minister of state in charge of the union.