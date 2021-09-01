VIDEO: Government has collected Sh63 billion in Mobile money transaction levy

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dodoma. The government has said that it has so far collected Sh63 billion from mobile money transaction levy which kicked off on July 16 despite the uproar from the public.

This was said by the finance minister Mwigulu Nchemba on Wednesday September 1 while delivering the new rates on Mobile money transaction levies which take effect today.

The rates charged on transactions, he said have gone down by up to 30 percent.

“We have signed the new guidelines but there will be a window of up to 7 days as the providers work on the programming of the new rates,” said Mr Nchemba.

He said that in the said period almost 30 million transactions daily were not charged because they were transferring under Sh1000 because they looked at social welfare as well.

He said the main objective was to deliver services in education and Health to the rural areas in Tanzania urging corporate entities to back up the president’s efforts.

“The President’s vision is a perfect one and we as citizens and professionals we are only supposed to support.”

He also touched on Property Tax saying it is not a new tax but what has changed is the collection model.

“This is not a new tax all that has changed that we have gone digital because that is where the world is,” said Mwigulu Nchemba.