VIDEO: GSM foam factory gutted by fire

Dar es Salaam. The GSM Foam Tanzania mattress manufacturing factory has on Sunday March 13, 2022 ravaged by hungry flames whose the source is yet to be established.

The factory is located in Mikocheni Industrial area in Dar es Salaam.





Speaking to journalist after controlling the inferno, Senior Assistant Commissioner of the Kinondoni fire and rescue force, Christina Sungwa said they received a report of the incident at 6:50am.

"After receiving the information, we rushed to the scene and asked for help from port authority and private companies involved in firefighting operations," she said.

She added: There were no casualties and so far the exact value of the loss has not been determined.

For his part, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro said the fire was controlled and had not caused any serious damage.

"I congratulate the fire and rescue commissioner and everyone who participated in controlling the fire, they did a good job and there is no other damage found here,” Muliro said.