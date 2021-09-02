VIDEO: Hamza Mohammed was a terrorist on a suicide mission, says DCI

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mwanza. The Director of Criminal Investigation Camillius Wambura on Thursday said that Hamza Mohammed who was behind the shootings in Dar es Salaam last week was a terrorist on a suicide mission.

Hamza Hassan Mohammed was shot dead on August 25, after he had killed three police officers and one security guard near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to reporters in Mwanza on September 2, DCI Wambura said that their investigation focused on three main issues which were to know the identity of Hamza Mohammed, what inspired him and who are his accomplices.

Wambura said in the investigations the police discovered that Hamza lived a very private life with all terrorism indicators.

“He has been in a long time learning different things related to terrorism through social medias which shows Al-Shabab acts and other terror groups such as IS that and many terrors lessons through the groups,” he said.

He said Hamza also learnt about terror acts through communications he had with the people living in countries that have crimes including terrorism through a social media site known as ‘Radicalisation’.

DCI Wambura has said the reports that alleged that Hamza shot the police officers because they confiscated his minerals are baseless because they have discovered that he neither had minerals nor money by the time of his death.

“Hamza had no any chance of owning minerals and money although people have been saying he had mines in Chunya and Makongolosi areas but we have discovered that the mining operations stopped some time back, “said DCI Wambura.

Wambura added that in their investigations have so far classified Hamza as a terrorist with religious extremism.