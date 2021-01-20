VIDEO: King’ongo school keeps city fathers working overtime

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Ubungo Municipal officials have been working overtime as they seek to beat President John Magufuli’s deadline on construction of classrooms at King’ongo Primary School.

The Head of State issued a stern warning to city authorities on Monday when he spoke about irresponsible leaders at a public rally in Kagera Region.

He said it was disheartening for pupils to sit on the floor due to shortage of desks in a constituency that has a regional commissioner, a district commissioner, a municipality executive director and a professor of Education as the constituency’s legislator (in reference to Prof Kitila Mkumbo).

“I commend a reporter who exposed the rot on social media because there is no politics there like what district leaders wanted the public to believe. These are issues I would like to know about… I’m speaking from Kagera, but when I get to Dar es Salaam, I want to find construction of classrooms to have been completed and pupils no longer sitting on the floor,” he said.

And it seems officials in Dar es Salaam had to hit the ground running in efforts to implement the President’s directive.

Actual construction started almost as soon as the President had completed his speech in Kagera on Monday when construction materials like cement, aggregates, sand and bricks were delivered to the site.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge visited the school almost immediately after the President’s speech and ordered officials to do the job sooner rather than later. Yesterday, Mr Kunenge also visited the site to inspect progress of the construction.

An education officer for Ubungo Municipality, Mr Abdul Buheti, said that talks regarding the construction of classrooms at the school had been in place since June, last year after a noticeable increase of pupils.

“The number of pupils has been increasing on a daily basis since the President’s announcement about free education,” said Mr Buheti.

He noted that the school has a total of 2,505 students, whereas there are 1,223 males and 1,282 females, the school also has 51 teachers, 47 females and 4 males.

He hinted that the number keeps increasing as the school is still registering new students until the end of March.

The 8 new classrooms will make a total of 16 classes, and two teacher offices, which are expected to relieve the pupils of congestion, as well as help teachers to stop working from verandahs.

Mr Buheti explained that the ongoing construction was set to be complete in two weeks time.

“We are also making more than 200 new desks that will accommodate the increasing number of pupils, and they are to be used within two weeks from now,” he said.

However, Mr Buheti said on the matter of school toilets, the current 12 toilets, which were being used by pupils and teachers, were enough to accommodate the population.

“The toilets are not areas of concern right now, we are more focused on refurnishing the current classes right after the completion of the eight classrooms,” he detailed.

Mr Japhary Nyaigeza, Ubungo Municipal Mayor, detailed that after receiving a call from President Magufuli on Monday, all officials from Ubungo Municipal arrived at the school area to ensure the implementation of the matter.

“The materials for the construction are now on site, as we are all present to see the construction execution,” he explained.

He hinted that there was a meeting that summoned all authorities of the Ubungo Municipal Council to inspect other schools in the municipality and relieve them of their challenges.

Mr Maulidi Shikila, a concerned parent whose two children have studied at King’ongo Primary School, said the state of pupils and teachers studying under trees as well in congested classrooms, has been going on for more than 5 years. “The school authorities have been summoning parents every year, and there were processes to construct two classrooms whereas parents contributed Sh5,000 and some of the equipment including gravel and bricks were already bought

He said the ongoing construction will not change anything since the number of students was too high and all depended on the eight new classrooms.

He added that tackling the problem at the school should not be the end as there were many other schools in similar deplorable conditions in the country.



