Video: Magufuli's body arrives in Chato

The body of the late president John Magufuli arrived in his home town of Chato, Geita on Wednesday evening. thousands lined up the streets to greet the fallen leader's funeral procession.

Burial is set for Friday, March 26.

Here is the funeral programme:

March 20: The body will be taken to Lugalo Military Hospital then St Peter's Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam before proceeding to Uhuru Stadium for Tanzanian leaders to pay their last respects.

March 21: Public pays respects at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

March 22: Body flown to Dodoma for paying of last respects by public. Also a public holiday.

March 23: Body to be transferred to Zanzibar for locals to pay their last respects.

March 24: Public to pay last respects in Mwanza before transfer of body to Chato.

March 25: Family and public to pay last respect in Chato.

March 26: Mass at Catholic Church in Chato followed by burial at his home. Also a public holiday.