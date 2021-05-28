VIDEO: Ndugai says he is surprised how ‘bad’ livestock bill was passed

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. The speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai yesterday said he was surprised how a law that requires livestock that enter national ranches should be nationalized, saying that maybe MPs were asleep when the bad bill was passed.

Speaking in Parliament Mr Ndugai said that if the legislators were not asleep then probably he was away because it is not possible that such a bad law passed in a parliament where he is the speaker.

The legislative process begins in parliament where bills are passed and once it is approved by the President, it becomes a law ready for implementation.

There have been long-standing complaints from pastoralists about Act No. 19 of 2009 which has always been cited as bankrupting pastoralists.

"Honorable Minister, one of the things to look at includes this law, it is not appropriate as livestock are herded by young children who do not know the boundaries of the ranch, now they cross the boundary all we do is to nationalise, this is not good," said Ndugai.

Ndugai, who is the MP for Kongwa, questioned why elephants enter people's farms are nationalized, if that is what the law stipulates.

Speaker Ndugai added that there is no way to make national ranches profitable, instead, he called on the Government to let the private sector take over.

Ndugai said the ranches under the National Ranch Company (Narco) were incapable and urged the Government to abandon the scheme as it was not its responsibility to look after livestock.

Tanzania has 14 ranches countrywide with an area of ​​544,207 hectares, which were established by the Companies Act of 1968.

“I was born in Kongwa on the outskirts of Narco, there is nothing there as we speak. Ladies and gentlemen, when you pass by, do you see any cattle, they are all gone," said Ndugai.

He said appointing Paul Kimiti as chairman of the Narco board was to let him age badly, instead he should be given another board.

Ndugai also said the investment under the pretext of giving blocks to pastoralists makes no sense, as pastoralists are given blocks for one year again in an unlicensed area, which he described as a waste of pastoralist goals.

The Speaker's statement was supported by the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Water and Livestock which said the capacity to keep livestock for Narco is between 80,000 to 90,000 cattle, but only 12,681 (2019/20) are available.