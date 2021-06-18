VIDEO: Ole Sabaya enters ‘not guilty plea’ over armed robbery charges

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha.Investigation into two cases of alleged armed robbery facing former Hai District Commissioner Lengai ole Sabaya and his bodyguards have been completed and the details of the charges have been read out today.

State attorney Tumaini Kweka told the District Magistrate Salome Mshasha that the prosecution has completed its investigation and was ready to read the charges to the suspects.

State prosecutor Tarsila Gervas said on February 9, 2021 at Bondeni Street Sabaya and two of his co-accused committed the offense of armed robbery after raiding Said Saad's shop and holding him in custody at gun point .

Gervas said Sabaya and his bodyguards Sylivester Nyingu (26) aka Kicheche and Daniel Mbura (38) committed the offense after handcuffing and beating Bakari Msangi who is the CCM sombetin ward councilor and stealing Sh390,000 from him.

In the incident that took place in Bondeni area of ​​Arusha, while using weapons, Sabaya and his guards are also accused of beating up, threatening and stealing a phone and Sh35000 from Ramadhani Ayoub.

The accused have denied all charges and were remanded at the Kisongo Prison until another date when the case shall come for mention.

However, investigations into other four charges such as money laundering, economic sabotage, corruption and leading a criminal gang are yet to be completed.

Earlier in the day, the former youthful DC arrived at the Arusha Court where thousands of residents booed him as he entered the grounds which were guarded by heavily armed policemen.



