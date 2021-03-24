VIDEO: Outpouring of grief and emotions as Magufuli's body arrives in Chato

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is in mourning but for Chato it is more than that, for this is the last time they will ever get to see their beloved son, former President John Magufuli.

Unlike innthe past when he stopped by the roadside to address them this time around he wont speak to the tens of thousands who lined up on the road leading to his ancestral home.

Wailing mourners filled the streets, laying kangas on the road with some even throwing themselves on the ground.

Some waved tree branches whereas others we seen kneeling down in praying with posters inscribed 'Shuja wa Africa'.

It is here where Tanzania's fifth President will be laid to rest on March 26, nine days after his death that occurred on March 17 at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam

Usually a very quiet neighbourhood Chato is expecting an inglux of visitors from almost every corner of the country as they prepare to lay one Africa's gallant sons to rest.



