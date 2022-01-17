VIDEO: Police fire teargas to disperse demonstrating Karume traders

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam on Monday January 17,fired teargas to disperse petty traders from Karume Market who protested against the 14-day layoff which was announced by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla, calling on the authorities to allow them to continue doing business at the market.

The traders arrived at the RC’s office in early hours and surrounded camped at the gate and blocked the area that connect Uhuru and Kawawa Roads bringing transport to a standstill.

"We want our market" the traders chanted, with some of them carrying stones and pieces of wood, as they surrounded the office.

Speaking during the protesting some of the traders said they decided to protest against the decision made by city authorities but also to express their dismay after the stall which they built at night were demolished by the police.

Silvanus Mwakipesile said the RC promised he will visit the market on Monday 8:00am give them guidance on what to do after the Sunday night inferno but he didn’t fulfill the promise.

“We were surprised that before he (Makalla) could come here our pavilions were demolished and the area placed under strict security of the Police Force,” he said.

"The days given for the investigation are so many we want to be allowed to build new stalls while the investigations are underway. If we close our business what will we eat and how willour children go to school," said Saida Mohamed one of the traders.

However, Ilala District Commissioner, Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija urged the traders to remain calm and obey government's decision and let the team formed do their work.

On Sunday, a major section of Karume Market was ravaged leaving about 3, 500 petty traders counting losses following a fire whose cause is yet to be identified.

Following the incident, Dar Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla ordered the closure of market and formed a team to investigate the cause of the fire and submit the report within 14 days.

He said no one will be permitted to enter the market during the period that investigations into the cause of the fire will be ongoing. In another development, Minister of State in the President’s Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Innocent Bashungwa has ordered the team formed to conduct a seven-day investigation instead of the 14 days imposed by the RC.