VIDEO: President Samia cryptic about her 2025 candidature

By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Wednesday said Tanzania will for the first time have the opportunity to vote in a female head of the state in the General election in 2025.

She said her presidency was out of God’s wish and constitutional requirements.

The head of the state was speaking during commemoration of the International Day of Democracy at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam.

Samia was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president on March 19, after the sudden death of President John Magufuli.

According to the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, if the President dies, resigns or is removed from office, the Vice President becomes President for the rest of the term.

She did not state whether she will become that 'female president'.

Samia said in 2025 women will run for presidency and one of them will be elected as the head of the state.

“Women have not yet elected a woman president, what we have tried at least is having a female vice president… this president (her) is leading because of God’s wish and constitutional requirements,” Samia said in Dar es Salaam.

She said if women work together then it will pave way for one of them to become a president.

“Women if we cooperate and do well in our areas, 2025 we will come here again and celebrate one of us as the head of the State.”

“They have started writing in newspapers that Samia will not run for presidency, who told you that I will not stand? If the God’s grace comes into your hands do not leave it,” she said.

Samia also said that over the years, women have worked to help men in bringing the country’s freedom and today they are in power so they cannot just leave it at that.

“God has blessed us, if we let it go, He will curse us.”