VIDEO: Retired presidents, PMs visit Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project

Dar es Salaam. Retired presidents and prime ministers yesterday commended the government’s supervision of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) which will generate a total of 2,115MW of electricity on being commissioned.

Tanzania’s two former presidents - Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete - along with former prime ministers Cleopa Msuya, John Malecela and Mizengo Pinda, toured the project area at the Rufiji River yesterday. Speaking during the visit, Mr Mwinyi said the strategic project would stimulate industrial production and boost Tanzania’s economic development.

“The youth are supposed to be more proud of the project because they are the ones who will largely benefit from it. The most important thing for them right now is to study hard,” he said.

A statement availed to The Citizen said yesterday that the five retired top leaders expressed their satisfaction with pace at which the of the project is being implemented.

Mr Kikwete commended the immediate past President, the late Dr John Magufuli, for daring to implement the project, urging the ministry of Energy to create a conducive investment climate at the project site.

He said upon completion, JNHPP will benefit the country - and hoped that President Samia Suluhu Hassan will closely supervise the implementation to ensure that it will be completed as planned.

“I’m sure President Hassan will ensure the project meets the expectations of his predecessor, and it will be completed on time. I also call on Tanzanians to protect its water sources,” he said.

Residents of 11 regions, which are catchment areas for River Rufiji upon which the JNHPP depends, have the responsibility to protect the water catchment areas.

Mr Pinda shared similar sentiments, recalling that JNHPP was the brainchild of founding President Julius Nyerere’s administration. But, it was actually the late President Magufuli who finally started to implement it. Mr Pinda exuded confidence that President Hassan would complete the job.

“Environment degradation at the water sources should be avoided if the project is to bear the intended fruits,” he said, suggesting that the government should educate Tanzanians on this.

Mr Malecela said the project would be regarded another ‘treasured national trophy’, saying it [the project] would speed up Tanzania’s socioeconomic development.

through increased production in the sectors of agriculture, livestock, tourism etc.

Energy minister, Dr Medard Kalemani said the project would be completed on time, pledging to take aboard all given advice. Related photo on Page 1