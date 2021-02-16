VIDEO: Tanzania police explain reasons for arresting ‘controversial bishop’

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam are holding a religious leader, Bishop Emmaus Mwamakula of Uamsho Moravian Church, for questioning over allegations that he incited people into taking part in an illegal demonstration via a social media post.

Mr Mwamakula posted on a social media platform on Monday, February 15, 2021 that he had been picked from his house by police officers and later, the police force, through the Dar es Salaam Special Zone commander, Lazaro Mambosasa, confirmed the arrest.

In his post, Mr Mwamakula wrote: “Wapendwa Watanzania. Mimi Askofu Mwamakula nimechukuliwa nyumbani kwangu muda huu na watu wasiovaa uniform (sare) nimepelekwa kwa Kamanda wa kipolisi Mkoa wa Kinondoni. Mwanakondoo ameshinda tumfuate…..(Beloved Tanzanians, I, Bishop Mwamakula, has been picked from my home by people who are not in uniform. They have brought me to the office of the Kinondoni Regional Police Commander. Our Lamb has conquered. Let us follow Him)”

But later, Mr Mambosasa confirmed that the law enforcers were indeed holding Mr Mwamakula for questioning over a post in which he is alleged to have incited people into taking part in an illegal demonstration to demand the government to enact a new Republican Constitution.

This, according to Mr Mambosasa, was contrary to the law.

Advertisement

Mr Mambosasa ordered anyone, who was enticed into taking part in the demonstrations as spread around by Mr Mwamakula, to stop immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

“It must also be understood that conducting demonstrations without seeking a permit from the police so they can oversee security in the course of demonstrating is illegal,” he said.



