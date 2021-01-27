VIDEO: Tanzania’s Magufuli warns against ‘foreign’ Covid-19 vaccinations

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Wednesday warned the Health ministry against rushing to embrace Covid-19 vaccinations that were being promoted by foreign nations.

Speaking during the launch of a public forest in Chato, Geita Region, President Magufuli said any decision to adopt Covid-19 vaccinations should not be taken lightly.

“You should stand firm. Vaccinations are dangerous. If the White man was able to come up with vaccinations, he should have found a vaccination for Aids by now; he would have found a vaccination of tuberculosis by now; he would have found a vaccination for malaria by now; he would have found a vaccination for cancer by now.”

He said Tanzanians must be cautious of things that were being brought to them by foreign nations.

“Let’s not think that they love us very much. This country is rich. Africa is rich, and everyone is jealous of our vast wealth. We must be very careful,” President Magufuli said.

He directed the Health Ministry to only adopt vaccinations after they had been certified by Tanzania’s own experts, citing an example of a country (which he did not name) where girl children were vaccinated against what was purported to be cervical cancer, but ended up being infertile.

“In a certain country, its girl children – aged below 14 years – were vaccinated against what was said to be cervical cancer, but it later emerged that the vaccination was meant to make them infertile,” Dr Magufuli said.

“The Health ministry must know that not every vaccination is meaningful to our nation. Tanzanians must be mindful so that we are not used for trials of some doubtful vaccinations which can have serious repercussions on our health.”

President Magufuli reiterated that Tanzanians should continue putting trust in God while taking all the necessary health precautions.

“We have lived for over one year without the virus because our God is able and Satan will always fail. The Health ministry should be cautious, and avoid the temptation turn us into a country where vaccination trials are conducted freely,” he said.

He reiterated that he will never impose a lockdown, insisting that Tanzanians will always be free to conduct their daily undertakings, including farming, which, he said, was part of physical exercises that ultimately drive the virus away.

Dr Magufuli said he was aware that some Tanzanians had gone out of the country where they received coronavirus vaccinations, which, he added, had simply introduced a “dangerous virus” into their bodies.