VIDEO: Tanzania Vice President says the country is safe, calls for prayers, unity

By Burhani Yakub More by this Author

Handeni. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan urged Tanzanians on Monday, March 15, 2021, not to be unnerved by “rumours flying around”, saying the country was safe.

Speaking in Msata Town when she laid the foundation stone for the proposed Sh5.3 billion headquarters of Handeni Rural District Council, Ms Hassan said it was not unusual for a person to fall sick.

“It’s quite normal for a person’s body to be indisposed and contract the flu or develop a fever… this is the time for Tanzanians to be united through prayer,” she said.

Without stating exactly who she was talking about, Ms Hassan said there were a lot of rumours circulating in the country, adding, however, that this should not unsettle Tanzanians.

“As Tanzanians, we must work together, be united and build our nation. Most of the rumours you hear don’t originate in Tanzania…they come from outside the country. I ask you to ignore them. If it’s about prayers, pray, but all in all, we should remain united and take Tanzania forward. We’re safe,” she said.

It was the second time in less than a week that a highly placed government official sought to dispel such “rumours”.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa accused “hateful Tanzanians living abroad” of spreading rumours about President John Magufuli’s whereabouts.

“I’m asking Tanzanians to rest assured that your president is around, healthy and working hard,” he said in a speech after Friday prayers in Njombe Region. “To spread rumours that he’s sick smacks of hate.”

Mr Majaliwa said Dr Magufuli was busy going through files, adding that he spoke to him by telephone earlier on Friday. “I have decided to say this to give hope to Tanzanians that our president is around,” he said. “If he were sick, would I have spoken to him on the telephone? He sent his greetings to you.”



