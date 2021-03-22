VIDEO: Uhuru Kenyatta delivers powerful speech at Magufuli’s funeral

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Kenya’s President, Uhuru Kenyatta has today March 22, called on the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan to be strong in continuing with the journey that was started by the late John Magufuli.

President Kenyatta made the remarks in Dodoma during a state funeral for former Tanzanian president John Magufuli who passed away on March 17, 2021.

Quoting the biblical account of how God encouraged Joshua after Moses' death, President Kenyatta said that was the only word he will leave to Ms Hassan.

“My sister, I know this is a very difficult time for you because you have taken the helm in times of grief. But the only thing I would like to leave you with today is, ‘Be strong and courageous, do not be afraid or discouraged because God is with you wherever you go’," said the President.

President Kenyatta also said he had no doubt to say to Ms Hassan who is currently his fellow President that the road has already been paved by Dr Magufuli.

“You already have a slogan; ‘HAPA KAZI TU’, and the people of Tanzania are behind you. Ours is to pray for you to continue with the unity you have had, and to work together so that Tanzania and all of us can be proud and enjoy the work that was started by our colleague (Magufuli),” said Kenyatta.

He offered condolences from all East African leaders and citizens, saying that Tanzania and the entire community have lost a teacher, a patriot and a hard worker.

"He is a person I have been talking daily, day and night, exchanging ideas about our two countries, and our East African community ...,"Kenyatta noted.

The president also said, to him, Magufuli's death was a blow because he was a man of honour.

"That is why I said, I must come and join you in bidding farewell to our hero."

"And I want to assure you that we will continue to work together, and we will ensure that the East African community and our African continent move forward," he said.



