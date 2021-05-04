VIDEO: What Samia and Uhuru have agreed in Nairobi

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta have today agreed on improving relations between the two brotherly nations at a meeting held at State House Nairobi.

The two presidents agreed on removal of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) at the borders points which in the past have been a thorn in the relations between the two countries and called on ministers from respective countries to meet and make sure they are dealt with almost immediately.

Addressing a joint press conference at State House Nairobi, President Samia said they had signed an agreement to build a gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa.

“This project has been long overdue and now that it has been signed what is left is its implementation,” said President Samia.

Speaking on the Covid-19 protocols, she said health ministers from both sides will hold talks on the way forward concerning how to handle the testing and clearance at border points.

Advertisement

On regional integration, President Samia said one of the issues that has been a stumbling block is the payment of members contribution, something that she said the two countries have agreed to encourage member states to pay their fees in time.

Tanzania’s Head of State also said she has invited President Kenyatta as the official guest to the 60th anniversary of Tanzania’s (Tanganyika) Independence Day celebrations on December 9.

Kenya has 513 investments worth $1.7 billion in Tanzania making it the fifth investor globally employing some 51,000 people whereas Tanzania has 30 companies in Kenya worth KSh19.3 billion, employing 2640 people.



