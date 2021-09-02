VIDEO: When Gwajima came face to face with President Samia

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Kawe MP Josephat Gwajima has today found himself between a rock and a hard place infront of President Samia Suluhu Hasssan when he failed to carry on with his anti-vaccination crusade, a stand that he has maintained for several weeks now.

Bishop Gwajima has become the voice of the anti-Covid 19 vaccination campaign, using his pulpit to oppose the vaccination campaign and to castigate top officials for allegedly “conspiring” with Western countries to ‘harm Tanzanians’ through the vaccinations.

President Samia was on her way to Bagamoyo in Pwani region to record the 'Royal Tour' documentary when she stopped at Tegeta to greet citizens and also to listen to their grievances.

Mr Gwajima was called to speak to the electorate and also to explain the challenges his constituents face..

Before Gwajima could speak President Samia hyped the crowd saying in Swahili ‘Tunachanja hatuchanji? (are we going to vaccinate or not?)

However, some of them said they will vaccinate and others said they will not get the jabs.

“No one will be forced to take the vaccines, the vaccinations centers are open if you feel like you want to take, you just go. Covid-19 is still here, I won’t guarantee you that if you get the jab you will not get the virus, you are all adults make your own decision,” she said.



The thousands in attendance expected Gwajima to say something about the Covid jabs but he used that stage to talk about challenges facing the community in his Kawe constituency.

Gwajima has been suspended from attending September and November sittings by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai.

Before suspension he was were grilled by the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee last week over remarks they aired recently.

In response, Parliament said in a statement that Mr Gwajima had put the House to disrepute and summoned him to appear before the Committee on Monday (last week).

Moving a motion to suspend Mr Gwajima for two sittings on Tuesday, the chairman of the Parliament’s Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, Mr Emmanuel Mwakasaka, said during the grilling his team was convinced that the controversial cleric had indeed put the House into disrepute.