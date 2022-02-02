VIDEO: Why Tanzania’s new overpass on Indian Ocean is more than a bridge

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanite Bridge – also known as New Selander Bridge – became operational on Tuesday, 01 February 2022, with Dar es Salaam residents describing it as ‘another tourist attraction in town.

A walk on the 1.03 kilometre-long bridge on the Indian Ocean – along with its 5.2 kilometres long connectivity roads linking Aga Khan Hospital with the Obama, Kenyatta and Toure Avenues – reveals that the project offers one of the best places in the city for those looking up to enjoying the view and the sea breeze.

With several cameras and street lights, the Sh256 billion project offers security to both pedestrians and motorists alike.

A combination of girder and cable-stayed characteristics gives the New Selander Bridge a fantastic view that adds to the splendour of the already changing face of Dar es Salaam.

For pedestrians, the Tanzanite Bridge offers them a shade to shield them from direct sunshine and heavy rains.

“We now have a second bridge on the Indian Ocean in Dar es Salaam after the one linking Kigamboni to Kurasini. The government deserves commendations for this,” said a motorcyclist Mohamed Salehe.

Being the first day for motorists and pedestrians to have access to the bridge, The Citizen witnessed a number of them posing for self-portrait photograph (selfies).

Another resident of Dar es Salaam who introduced himself as Baba Mafuru, shared Mr Salahe’s sentiments, calling upon Tanzanians to cultivate a culture of taking good care of the multi-billion shilling projects that were changing the face of the country.

“Things like these are very rare in our part of the world. It is our responsibility to take care of them. This is a very good legacy for future generations…,” said Babu.

Renowned photographer, who is known by his professional name as Prince Bern Art, was one of the people who witnessed the start of operations of the bridge on Tuesday.

He told The Citizen that he had gone to the area with the aim of looking at how the bridge looks so he could see ways of capturing some views that would show the world the beautiful side of Tanzania.

“We normally see the Statue of Liberty in movies but here now we have our freedom torch on the Tanzanite Bridge. It’s time to show the world and attract other people around the country,” said Prince.

The Tanzanite bridge project has been funded by the South Korean government to the tune of $107 million. A South Korean-based high-tech construction company GS E&C built the bridge.

It has a capacity to handle 180 tonnes and is expected to ferry around 55,000 vehicles per day.

It is expected that the bridge will significantly reduce congestion along the overwhelmed independence-time Selander Bridge.

The old Selander Bridge was constructed back in 1929 and named after John Einar Selander, Tanganyika’s first Director of Public Works.