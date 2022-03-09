Vivo Energy fuels career development in young girls.

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Vivo Energy has on Tuesday advised girls to know what direction to go in terms of a career path and believe in themselves to be able to excel in life.

Vivo Energy visited Kurasini Primary and Secondary school in Dar es Salaam, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The staff of Vivo Energy got the opportunity to meet with girl students in Form 3 and Form 4 at the School to share their experiences and career aspirations.

They gave advice on what route to take, the challenges that they may encounter. They were able to motivate the girls at the school to work hard in their studies and know that they are able to achieve anything that they put their minds to.

Grace Kijo, Head of Marketing and Communications at Vivo Energy said “As women we need to know what direction to go in terms of a career path. Your decision is important. Believe in yourself and you will be able to achieve it.

She went on to say that this is the first time that they have visited Kurasini Secondary School and they plan on coming back to support other needs that the girls at the school may have. This is also part of our CSR initiative and we plan to continue engaging our community.

Vivo Energy also collaborated with Bora international, a soft skill NGO in Dar es Salaam who gave training on career preparation. They also gave their experiences and advice on which direction to go.

Sonia Madaha, Head girl at Kurasini Secondary School said “We are very happy that Vivo Energy came to our school to visit us. As students who are completing Form 4 soon, we are in need of direction in regards to how to achieve our desired careers.

We invite them to return, visit us and also help us with other needs that we as girls need to be able to study comfortably.