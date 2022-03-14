Vivo Energy launches Jaza campaign

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Vivo Energy Tanzania, a distributor and marketer of Engen branded fuels and Shell branded lubricants in Tanzania, has rolled out a national consumer promotion dubbed ‘Jaza Ushinde na Engen’.

Jaza Ushinde na Engen campaign seeks to thank and reward customers for every purchase of fuel at their Engen service stations nationwide. The eight-week promotion is set to last until May 9, 2022.

Customers can enter the promotion through a raffle draw and will receive a coupon after purchasing petrol or diesel at a thresholds per vehicle including bodaboda and bajaji Sh10, 000, private cars Sh50, 000, daladalas, trucks and trans regional buses Sh100, 000.

"Customers will then be required to fill in the entry coupon, attach a copy of the transaction receipt and enter this into the raffle box at the service station, leaving with part of the coupon for verification if contacted as a winner," said Hans Paulsen the Executive Vice President for the East and Southern Africa regions, Vivo Energy Tanzania.

He said there will be two monthly draws. The first round of winners will win fridges and Television sets.

"At the second grand draw in May, lucky customers will have a chance to win either Boxer BM125 motorbikes, fridges, flat screen TVs, or many other prizes," he said.

Speaking at the promotion launch he thanked customers for their support during 2021, which enabled Vivo Energy Tanzania to grow to the extent that they are adding 20 sites to their network in 2022.

“We thank our loyal customers for supporting us and returning to Engen service stations for high quality fuel and a great customer service. The Jaza Ushinde na Engen promotion aims to reward these customers, and we look forward to drawing the winners soon.” said Paulsen.



