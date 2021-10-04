Vodacom and Tigo lose market shares as Airtel consolidates position

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s telcom giants Tigo and Vodacom lost market shares to other five competitors in the second quarter of 2021.

The five companies which registered an upward growth include Airtel Tanzania, Tanzania Telecommunications Company Ltd (TTCL), Halotel, Zantel and Smile.

This is according to figures released by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA)’s for second quarter results for the current calendar year.

As the five telcom companies recorded a slight increase in market share during the period, Tigo Tanzania and Vodacom lost 1. 1 percent and 0.2 percent of their market shares respectively.

Tigo, was the largest loser after its market shares went down to 24.5 percent in June compared to 25.6 percent registered in March.

A trend sent down the company’s subscriber base to 13.01million by June compared to 13.53 million recorded in March.



For its part, Vodacom registered a slight decrease of 0.2 percent market share to 30 percent in June.

This took down its subscriber base to 15.98 million.

However, despite a downward trend, Vodacom remains the market leader

Airtel was the best gainer with 0.5 percent more market shares under the period in review.

The company, which had since last year overtook Tigo as the second largest telecom operator in terms of voice subscriptions after Vodacom, saw its market shares rise to 26.6 percent in June.

Airtel’s growth saw its subscriber base rise to 14.16 million by June.

Coming in third is Tigo with 13.01 million subscribers in June, making it account for 24.5 percent of the market share?

Halotel and TTCL came forth and fifth with 14.3 percent and 2.4 percent market shares.

Zantel and Smile came sixth and seventh at 2.1 percent and 0.02 percent market shares, in that order