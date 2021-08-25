Vodacom Tanzania appoints Sitholizwe Mdlalose as Managing Director

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania Plc has appointed Sitholizwe Mdlalose as the new Managing Director, the announcement was made by Chairman of the Board of Directors, retired Judge Thomas Mihayo.

Mdlalose replaces Hisham Hendi who is set to leave the telecom giants to take on a new role in Spain.

According to the statement Mdlalose joins the company from Vodacom South Africa (VSA) where he has been the Finance Director since 2017.

“He has previously held various roles in the Vodacom Group including that of Interim Chief Finance Officer as well as Chief Finance Officer of Vodacom Group’s International Business,” reads the statement.

The statement further says: Prior to joining Vodacom Group, he worked with Vodafone Group for more than 6 years holding senior roles within the Group.

He has more than 19 years of finance, management, and consulting experience, of which 13 have been in telecommunications across both emerging and developed markets.

On August 04, this year Vodacom announced Hendi’s departure statement, saying he will remain part of the Vodafone Group of companies, taking on a new assignment as the commercial lead at Vodafone Spain.

"In Hendi's five years, Vodacom Tanzania has continued to be a market leader in the implementation of digital strategies that have helped the country to have integrated financial systems through the creation of mobile financial services," said Judge Mihayo.

Judge Mihayo added that Hendi, who is set to become Vodafone's head of business in Spain, has been a key driver in securing investments to reach millions of Tanzanians who were previously unavailable with telephone services (not connected).

Among the achievements of Hendi during his tenure was the company being named among the 100 best companies in Africa based on market capitalization by 2020, he achieved making the company to be on the list of Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).