VP warns against hoarding of stalls at Mtwara market

By Louis Kalumbia

Masasi. Vice President Philip Mpango on Saturday instructed Mtwara and Masasi Town Council authorities to ensure that petty traders and people with disabilities are given priority in the provision of stalls at the newly-launched Jida Modern Market.

The Vice President also directed a review of annual rental, saying the current rates of between Sh600,000 and Sh1 million (depending on the size of the stall) were too high for low income traders at the facility to afford.

He also suspended two council officials for alleged misuse of Sh43 million from collected revenues.

Dr Mpango also directed the construction of the 33KV transmission line from Mahumbika in Mtwara to Masasi to commence in December,this year, instead of February 2022 in order to end frequent power outages.

The Tanzania National Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) has been given a seven-day ultimatum to connect 398 eligible clients, failure to do so will leave the power utility manager in the district jobless.

During his impromptu visit at the Mangaka Mordern Bus Terminal project, he ordered suspension of the District Executive Director (DED) Hamis Dambaya for failure to realise the value for money during the execution of the Sh2.25 billion project.

Those decisions were reached on Saturday during the commissioning of Jida fruits and vegetables market shortly after attending the commemoration of former President Benjamin Mkapa’s death.

Speaking after launching the market, Dr Mpango said tips from citizens had it that there were government and council officials hoarding business stalls in order to sell them to large scale traders for personal gains.

“Regional and district commissioners, ensure justice takes its course during the distribution by ensuring petty traders are given required priority,” he said, adding.

“Government and council officials are prohibited from hoarding stalls, instead they are supposed to be satisfied with their salary packages. Those implicated will be sacked from employment.”

He instructed a review of rent charges during its council meetings, describing them unfriendly to the poor.

The vice president said frequent power supply, inadequate water supply, land disputes and shoddy district hospital were among grievances tipped by citizens.

Responding to concerns, deputy minister for Energy Stephen Byabato said the government planned to commence implementation of the 33KV transmission line project from Mahumbika in Mtwara to Masasi in order to end power woes.

“Once completed the project will give excess power to the district, therefore citizens should start income generating projects in order to benefit more,” he said.

But, Dr Mpango instructed the project to commence in December this year.

During the meeting, Mr Byabato issued a seven days ultimatum to the district power utility company to connect 398 clients, with Dr Mpango instructing that he should be served with a list of those who will not be connected.

“The district Tanesco manager should consider himself/herself sacked if there will be some unconnected clients,” said Dr Mpango.

Responding to the VP directives, deputy minister of state in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) Festo Dugange that justice will be observed during distribution of stalls and review of prices.





“But, two town council offers have been suspended effectively from today for misuse of Sh43 million from revenue collections pending investigation by PO-RALG,” he said.

He said Sh500 million has been disbursed for rehabilitation of the shoddy Mkomaindo hospital that was built in 1950 and that assessment was underway for possible increment of the fund amidst plans to construct a new facility.

“The town will also benefit with the World Bank (WB) tactic project that will construct 20 kilometre of streets roads, a large modern market, a bus terminal, dumping site and drainage system,” he said.

During his impromptu visit at the Mangaka, Dr Mpango suspended the DED pending investigation, over failure to realize value for money in the Sh2.25 billion modern bus terminal project.

“It is better that you quit if you find yourself incompetent after making self evaluation. Start dealing with him (DED) when hunting for his companions,” the Vice President directed Mr Dugange.

Regarding land disputes, deputy minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Dr Angelina Mabula promised to return in the next two weeks to resolve land conflict between the Prison and Namajani villagers.

Deputy minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe, said the government was adding sunflower, soya and introduce new sesame varieties to increase the number of crops, a move that will alleviate people’s poverty.

“Starting this season, peas will be traded outside the Warehouse Receipt Systems (WRS) system,” he said. “However, the councils should identify selling points, prerequisite measures should be used and appropriate levies should be collected by councils,” he instructed.

He insisted that cashews inputs this season were provided free of charge, noting that some more ships were off-loading consignments at the Dar es Salaam and Mtwara ports.