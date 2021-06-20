Waitara talks tough to TPA authorities

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

By Elizabeth Edward More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Works, Transport and Communications deputy minister Mwita Waitara yesterday issued stern warning against Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) directors who have not been taking seriously leadership changes made recently by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

This was after it was noted that some directors have not been according cooperation to director general Eric Hamis, who is new.

On April 4, President Hassan appointed Mr Hamis to replace Deusdedit Kakoko in the position of director general of TPA.

Mr Kakoko was suspended on March 28, 2021 by President Hassan pending investigations after the institution was adversely mentioned in the Controller and Auditor General’s (CAG) 2019/20 audit report.

President Hassan said she had seen massive embezzlement at the authority and ordered the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to urgently investigate it.

Speaking during the swearing in of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries (PSs) and heads of institutions on April 6, 2021, President Hassan gave six months to the new TPA boss to improve performance and bring changes.

“Erick….your workstation was Dar es Salaam, but you were transferred to Mwanza where you maintained your performance. Following your good records, you are now transferred back. Work hard,” said President Hassan.

She added, “I’m aware of the existing groups at the ports. Don’t favour anyone. Just focus on your work hard. Take no side.”

But, yesterday, Mr Waitara visited the port where he addressed directors and instructed them to respect decisions made by the Head of State and accord Mr Hamis appropriate cooperation.

He told executives that the ports was an important sector to the government, therefore, efficiency should be increased to improve generation of revenue.

“I have information on presence of groups--those who have been here for a long time and newcomers. Some are sabotaging Mr Hamis’ performance. This is affecting efficiency,” he said.

He said nobody had powers to question the appointment of the TPA director general.

“Cooperation should be promoted and existing rival factions should be broken. Upon discovering that you are doing something to sabotage the on going efforts, then you will subject yourself to great risks and put your position at stake,” he said.

According to him, there were people at the ports working under the instruction of people who were outside the institution, noting that the changes made should be accepted and duties should be executed as instructed by the present management.

He insisted that directors should mobilize their subordinates to work efficiently and improve services provided at the ports. “It’s necessary that the meetings you hold should focus on finding solutions to work challenges you are facing instead of taking them to social media,” he warned.

Mr Waitara who doubles as Tarime Rural Member of Parliament said changes were unavoidable for the ports to improve services and increase revenue collections.

In early April, President Hassan made sweeping changes in the top public offices structure, dropping five heads of public institutions. One of them was Mr Deusdedit Kakoko.