Water rationing to continue in Dar es Salaam

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam residents have been advised to continue using water wisely as the water supply at Lower Ruvu River remains below normal levels.

After a recent operation that aimed at removal of individuals who had diverted water to their farms and other uses, the production rate at lower Ruvu has increased from 68 million liters to 200 million liters per day.

Efforts are, however, still ongoing, so residents have been advised to continue conserving water when the situation returns to normalcy.

The Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority (Dawasa) two weeks ago announced water rationing due to decline production of water levels Ruvu River mainly due to the impact of climate change and human activities.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Mr Amos Makala on Wednesday toured at Upper and Lower Ruvu with the aim of seeing the state of water supply in the two main sources.

The visit also involved Dar es Salaam Districts Commissioners, Councils Mayors and regional security officers.

"At lower Ruvu the water production is 270 million liters per day so there is still a shortfall of 70 million liters so the situation is still not satisfactory. So I continue to urge the people of Dar to use water wisely until the situation returns to normal," he said.

He stressed that the water rationing will continue until the situation return at normal. In addition to that the production at Upper Ruvu is progressing well.