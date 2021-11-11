Water shortage bites in Dar es salaam as rationing kicks in

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Water shortage in Tanzania’s commercial capital has started to bite with residents now forced to minimize the use of water to cope with severe shortage after Dawasa began rationing in many parts of the city.

Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa) recently announced that there will be a shortage for customers served by the Upper Ruvu and Wami River, due to decrease in water levels caused by drought.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mary Mosha a resident of Ubungo Kibangu said for the past three weeks they have witnessed acute shortage of water with some days passing by without running water.

Ms Mosha said in order to cope with the rationing they have been forced to use whatever little water is available sparingly.

“This is the first time that we are experiencing this kind of shortage since Dawasa connected us. We now receive water once a week,” she said.

In areas of Tabata and Segerea residents say the authority has an announced that they will receive water on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.

“This business of having water containers in the house was a thing of the past but now we are forced to go back to those old ways,” says Pendo Msuya a resident of Tabata Bima.

Another mother of three who only identified herself as Ms Agnes in Mbezi stressed that she has decided to buy a 3000-litre tank to help preserve water.

“As you can see, I have a small baby and I believe you understand what it is when one has a child,” she said.

Those selling water have hiked prices, for example in Kimara a 20-liter jerrycan now costs Sh200, whereas in Tabata the cost varies between Sh200 and Sh500.

At Makumbusho 20 liters of water costs Sh500, in Buguruni it also costs Sh500 whereas in Gongo la Mboto the same capacity costs between Sh300 and Sh500.