Water shortage to hit Dar es Salaam residents for 24 hours

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Dawasa), has said Bagamoyo, Pwani and Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam residents will be affected with lack of water supply for 24 hours from today June 8, 2021 to Wednesday June 9.

According to the statement issued by Dawasa the reason of the shortage of water supply during that period is due major repairs on the main water pipe that supplies water from the tanks of Ardhi University in areas of Victoria and Makumbusho.

Dawasa has mentioned the places that will be affected with the adjustments: Bagamoyo town, Zinga, Kerege, Mapinga, Bunju, Boko, Mivumoni, Kawe, Kinondoni, Ilala, Temeke, Uwanja wa Ndege, Tegeta, Kunduchi, Salasala, Jangwani, Mbezi Beach, Mlalakuwa, Mwenge, Mikocheni, Msasani.

“Other places are Sinza, Kijitonyama, Oysterbay, Magomeni, Upanga, Kariakoo, City centre (Dar), Ubungo Maziwa, Kigogo, Mburahati, Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Kigamboni Navy and Ferry,” read the statement