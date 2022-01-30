We stand for new constitution, says Zitto

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe said his party will not compromise with draconian laws, rather it will continue respecting those dispensing justice to citizen.

He said it will continue advocating provision of the new constitution and reforming the Police Service Act in order to dispense justice to Tanzanians.

The former Kigoma Urban MP made the statement yesterday during the party’s General Assembly that among other thing was for electing the national chairman to replace Seif Sharif Hamad who died last February.

He said in 2022, their mission was to strengthen the party from the grassroots as well as bring political and legal changes.

“We are aware on the importance of the new constitution and an independent electoral commission. The duo will enable Tanzanians get leaders of their choice,” he said.

According to him, 60 years down the road, Tanzania was still experiencing elections that were not free, fair and credible.

Bishop Emmaus Mwamakula of Uamsho Moravian Church urged the party to join forces with other political parties for demand of the new constitution and independent electoral body.

He said a person who will succeed Mr Hamad should emulate his struggles and outstanding leadership.

Sheikh Issa Ponda said the party should unite and end political differences in the country, noting that ongoing spate of killings were unacceptable.

Political Parties Deputy Registrar Sisty Nyahoza commended ACT-Wazalendo for upholding democracy and political maturity: “It is only through dialogue that problems can be resolved.”

Zambia’s United Party for National Development (UPND) youth wing chairperson Sindy Kauka said behind the success of every political party there were the youth.

“The party has to unite to achieve its goals. A divided party will never form the government, rather you should unite, work hard while respecting party leaders,” she said.

Zimbabwe’s President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Mr Nelson Chamisa, said the continent needs tolerance, peace, strong institutions and credible elections.



