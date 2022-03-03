Western Media want you to believe that The West is Always Right says Julius Malema

Both men who engineered a tragedy that took over 250,000 lives in Iraq are not even facing trials for war crimes.

By Agencies

South African politician and activist who is a Member of Parliament and the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has shared his intriguing perspective on the conflict in Ukraine.

Unlike many, he believes western media is feeding the world on a calculated propaganda

In one of his posts, the EFF leader Julius Malema did not mince words and he writes.

When NATO murdered Muammar Gaddafi, Western media called it “Military intervention” and they no longer bother to report that the evil military action led by Obama has left Libya in worse condition. George Bush and Tony Blair lied that Saddam Hussein has a weapon of mass destruction just to invade Iraq.

He further adds: After they destroyed the country and captured Saddam Hussein who was consequently executed, Bush said “We do not know whether or not (Iraq) has a nuclear weapon.”

Both men who engineered a tragedy that took over 250,000 lives are not even facing trials for war crimes. Western media do not paint them in a bad light as they ought to be.

This he says is all a well calculated move by Western media to cover up the truth about the conflict.

“Western media will not tell you that Ukraine has been forcing Luhansk and Donetsk regions to be part of it, in spite of the vast majority of the people choosing to be independent via a referendum,” he writes.

He then adds: What they want you to believe is that Vladimir Putin is bullying innocent Ukraine for pleasure. Western media will not tell you that trampling on Ukraine’s sovereignty is not Moscow Kremlin’s main aim but survival against US-led NATO’s encroachment, with the insistence on admitting Ukraine into NATO after allowing other Eastern European countries: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia to join.

America can recognise the independence of Taiwan but Russia cannot recognise the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk.

America can recognise Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel but Russia cannot take back its people in the Crimean Peninsula after they voted to join them.

Western media want you to believe that the West is always right while Russia and China are the perpetual bad guys.