What defined Magufuli’s week-long funeral

Julius Nyerere and Benjamin Mkapa died long after they had completed their terms of serving as head of state. The move forced a change of leadership in line with the country’s constitution in which Ms Hassan became the first female president to govern until 2025.

Dar es Salaam. It was a long week that was as Tanzanians mourn the late President John Magufuli who was laid to rest at his ancestral home town of Chato on Friday.

On the night of March 17, 2021, former Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the death that launched a new era of leadership in Tanzania.

Ms Hassan said Magufuli was first briefly admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute on March 14 after feeling unwell.

She announced that the nation will observe a 14-day period of mourning, before she extended the days to 21 with all flags flying at half-mast.

She explained that the President had a heart condition that he had struggled with for the past 10 years. Dr Magufuli became the first Tanzanian President to die while in office.

After taking the oath of office as President on Friday March 19, 2021, Ms Hassan urged Tanzanians to unite to build a new Tanzania.

The new leader, popularly referred to as ‘Mama Samia’ said that, as the nation was going through hardships, “it is high time we buried our differences and stood together as a nation. Now is not a time for finger-pointing; rather, we should join hands and move on with renewed hope and confi- dence,” she consoled.

For this to work, the 61 year-old leader urged Tanzanians to never look back; not let the past affect the here and now. Instead the President stressed that what was needed was a focus on the future. The President also released a schedule saying the public will pay their last respects for five days from Saturday on March 20 to Wednesday on March 24, in different regions. On March 20 (Saturday) the body of Dr Magufuli was released from Lugalo Military Hospital and sent to St Peter’s Catholic Church – Oysterbay for a requiem mass

After the mass, the body of Dr Magufuli was moved to Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district where public leaders paid their last respects to the fallen leader.

The next day, on March 21 (Sunday), was a hectic day for first aid providers and security personnel when thousands thronged the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam to pay their last respects to the body of former President John Magufuli, 61.

Several people could be seen collapsing, with reports saying that some were rushed to hospital in the City to be treated when they failed to control their emotions after paying their last respects to Dr Magufuli’s body.

In fact, some, including Rose John, 53, were reported to have lost their lives during the exer- cise of bidding farewell to the fallen leader.

The body was then transported to Dodoma. While leading thousands of Dodoma residents, and African leaders who had flocked the Jamhuri Stadium on Monday March 22 for the state funer- al for the country’s departed leader, President Hassan assured Tanzanians that her leadership will not change the late Magufuli’s vision for the country.

“For those who are skeptical on whether this woman will be able to be the President of Tan- zania, I want to tell you that I’m standing here as the Presi- dent…” she said with her face displaying great courage.

African leaders described the late Magufuli as a person who had his country and Africa’s development at heart.

At least 17 African countries were represented at the state funeral for the departed leader and those who got a chance to speak described Dr Magufuli as a true pan-Africanist who devoted his time to serving Tanzanians and advising colleagues on how to advance Africa’s development agenda for the general good of the continent.

On Tuesday, March 23, it was the turn of the Zanziba- ris to bid farewell to the Presi- dent, as thousands of residents of Unguja and Pemba paid their last respects at the Aman Stadium led by President Hus- sein Ali Mwinyi.

The isles President exuded confidence that Tanzania’s development trajectory, as envisioned by the late John Magufuli, would be completed under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“Personally, I know her. She has great potential to fulfil her new responsibilities due to her extensive political and lead- ership experience in various positions she has held,” said Dr Mwinyi