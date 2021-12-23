What DR Congo membership in EAC means to regional bloc

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. It is not the much touted economic benefits that the East African Community (EAC) is assured by admitting a seventh member.

The entry of the vast Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the bloc would serve as a strategic security partner in the troubled region.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda underlined this as he, like his fellow presidents, were unanimous in admitting DRC into the bloc.

But he stressed the security aspects of region integration, saying by joining the EAC, both the EA bloc and DR Congo would benefit in security partnership.

The Ugandan leader, whose troops have been battling with the rebels from eastern Congo, said there was no contention of economic benefits the new union would bring.

“DRC entry would bring prosperity in business, increased production of goods and services and an enlarged market,” he said.

However, he stressed that assured security would pave the way for tapping of the economic potentials that would come with entry of the resource-rich country in the bloc.

Burundi, through its vice president Prosper Bazombanza, said the entry of DR Congo into the six nation bloc would bring peace and stability.

“Burundi believes the admission will benefit EAC,” he said, imploring the technocrats at the EAC secretariat in Arusha to fast-track the negotiations.

Mr Bazombanza, who represented President Evariste Ndayishimiye in the summit held virtually, insisted” Burundi supports DRC entry into the EAC”.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan described the proposed admission of DR Congo into the bloc as “a milestone for our integration”.

She called on the EAC secretariat to expedite the negotiations between the bloc and the Kinshasa authorities so as to realize the desired admission.

President Hassan said DR Congo has long historical, economic and cultural links with the EA region and that its application to join the bloc was no surprise.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda noted in his brief address to the virtual summit that the proposed entry of DRC was welcome given its proximity to the EA region.

“The Republic of Rwanda welcomed the admission of DRC into the EAC,” he said, noting that the regional leaders had been unanimous on the project.

President Salva Kiir of South Sudan said from the beginning his country was a strong supporter of the vast country’s admission in the block. He told his fellow heads of state that his country has from now waived visa requirements for citizens of the fellow EAC partner states as per the EAC Treaty.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the current EAC Chair, also highlighted the security, peace and conflict resolution and prevention gains from the expanded bloc.

“Work is progressing well. The DRC project offers enormous opportunities that have been untouched,” he said of the huge natural resources DR Congo is endowed with.

He added that admission of resource-rich DR Congo would improve business environment, intra-EAC trade, expand markets and cross border investments.

In February, 2021, the summit considered the application by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to join the EAC and directed the council of ministers to expeditiously undertake a verification mission to the DRC in accordance with EAC procedures for admission of new members into the bloc and report to the December 22 meeting.

