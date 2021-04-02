What it takes to achieve 2025 vision

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government yesterday sounded a resolve to have a more coordinated government in attempts to attain Tanzania’s goals as outlined in its development vision.

From the President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President Philip Mpango to Chief Secretary Hussein Kattanga, all hinted on the importance of coordinated government in a ceremony where several ministers, deputies and the new head of the civil service took oath of office.

The comments about coordinated government started when the newly sworn-in Chief Secretary, Mr Kattanga, hinted on the subject as he elaborated the roles of his office.

Mr Kattanga said his job was to bring all ministries and institutions together to work as one to help the nation to achieve its development goals.

“My job is to coordinate these ministries and institutions so that they can work towards the same goal,” he said.

According to him, the government must work as a team to reach Tanzania’s development aspirations as outlined in its development vision 2025.

“It must be an effective and efficient government to reach the 2025 development goals,” he said.

He added: “Ministries must work as a team. Output in one ministry is also an input for the other.

“It is upon completion of the construction of an airport by the ministry of Works that the ministry of Transport brings its aircraft… A coordinated government is one that is effective,” he said.

President Hassan said the new head of civil service was actually touching on the real problem that faced the government officials who, she said, have been in constant tussles.

She cited the example of the misunderstandings between ministers and their deputies and permanent secretaries and their assistants.

“I would like to remind you that we are working for one government, regardless of the sections you belong to. So, there is no need to get into unnecessary conflicts within our works. Whenever there are confusions and differences, especially after these changes, please sit down together and see a better way of coordinating the government and move ahead,” said President Hassan, who spoke after the swearing in of the government leaders.

“We all work for one purpose of serving the public. We are just workers of the citizens,” she said.

“I will also look at the way you behave to see if you are really serious about work. Those who will be walking around with shoulders up will be telling me that they are just enjoying their positions instead of working. I would like to see ministers moving around different parts of the country to address challenges, especially after the budget sessions in Parliament.”

“All ministers should be in Parliament during the budget sessions to support and complement each other in defending and giving necessary explanations about the government budget,” she added.

Development vision

Tanzania is fighting to accomplish targets outlined in the National Development Vision for 2025.

The roadmap targets to graduate the nation from a least developed country to a middle income country by 2025 with “a high level of human development.”

However, the World Bank categorized Tanzania as a country with the middle income status last July, about five years before the deadline.

The vision also targets to transform the economy from a low productivity agricultural economy to a semi-industrialised one, led by modernised and highly productive agricultural activities which are effectively integrated and buttressed by supportive industrial and service activities in the rural and urban areas.

Consistent with the vision, Tanzania is expected to accommodate five attributes by 2025, including high quality livelihood; peace, stability and unity; good governance; a well-educated and learning society; and a competitive economy capable of producing sustainable growth and shared benefits.

For his part, the Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango noted the existence of tensions between executives including ministers and permanent secretaries.

He said there are some ministers who are at loggerheads with their deputies for various reasons.

“We will make a follow-up on this. We are building one house and there is no reason to be in wrangles.”

Dr Mpango also informed the new Chief Secretary, Mr Kattanga, to manage some permanent secretaries and their deputies who have been in constant tussles.

“There are some permanent secretaries when their deputies do well, then it becomes a problem to them, and especially when they try to raise alarm concerning money and financial procedures that should be followed,” Dr Mpango disclosed.

“When you sit down with these permanent secretaries, tell them we are following up and we will take appropriate actions. It is very important to work as one team,” added Dr Mpango.

Meanwhile, President Hassan has warned different leaders in the country against investing in the 2025 poll campaigns and instead they should work, saying that their records will decide when the time comes.

The President issued the statement yesterday soon after swearing-in some ministers, deputy ministers and Chief Secretary at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma Region.

“We are moving towards 2025 in which people will have many things. Stop it and let’s get down to work as we will know this and that ahead while your record comes after your life.

“And I will be serious about this as the most important thing is for you to look at your records. Although my eyes are loosened, I can see well. “Let me tell you that whoever is interested in the year 2025, let them stop forthwith,” she ordered .

“We are going to end Easter Holiday on Monday. So, may be Tuesday we will meet here again and swear-in others,” said President Hassan.