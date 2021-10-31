What next for the 393 pupils whose results were cancelled?

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Cheating in the 2021 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) has cost the future of close to 400 pupils after the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) yesterday announced the cancellation of their results.

However, announcing the results yesterday, Council’s executive secretary Charles Msonde did not name the schools or the centres where the 393 pupils who had their examination results cancelled attended.

“These are the mistakes of the candidates themselves who came in with notice, copying the answers from each other, so their answers are found to be similar and others got into examination rooms with self-made answer sheets,” said Dr Msonde.

As such, according to the Council’s existing rules and regulations any candidate caught cheating will be automatically disqualified from the opportunity of retaking the exam on a future date.

“Necta has canceled all results of the 393 candidates found cheating in the 2021 primary school leaving examination,” announced Dr Msonde.

He noted that the move was in accordance with section 30 (2) (b) of the examination rules read in conjunction with section 5 (2) (i) and (j) of the Examinations Council Act Chapter 107, which mandates cancellation of such results.

“The Council has advised the relevant authorities to take action in accordance with the service regulations and laws of our country against all those responsible in any way for the fraud conducted in this year’s PSLE,” revealed Dr Msonde.

However, this is not the first time the Council has taken such drastic measures, yet there are still students or schools that continue to use fraudulent methods in national examinations which often end up ruining the future of some candidates.

The year 2020 broke the record as 1,059 students found themselves throwing away their dreams after the examination watchdog canceled results in 38 schools involved in the fraud. The difference between last year and this year is that schools were involved in the exam irregularities in 2020, but in 2021, it was the doing of the pupils themselves.

However, the eyes of Tanzanians now turn to what will happen in the upcoming Form Four exams which are expected to start on November 15 through to December 2, 2021, even though the Council has yet again issued a stern warning to all those who plan to interfere with the smooth conduction of the exam.

The exams will be conducted at a total of 6,090 examination centres across Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

“The Council will not hesitate to terminate any examination centre if it is satisfied that its presence endangers the security of national examinations,” Dr Msonde warned during Thursday’s press conference.

Dr Abednego Ndimbalema, a development expert based in Dar es Salaam said given the current situation, examination administrators as well as other officials responsible for national examinations in all centres that were found to be fraudulent should be held accountable.

“We do not see many children losing their lives every year while other people who often influence students to steal examinations continue to be paid salaries. Accountability should focus more on those mandated with overseeing smooth writing of these examinations,” he opined.