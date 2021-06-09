What political parties wish for in new budget

The political outfits in Tanzania expect that Dr Mwigulu Nchemba will announce the disbursement of subvention to all political parties in the 2021/22 budget

Dar es Salaam. With only a day left before Finance and Planning minister Mwigulu Nchemba tables the current administration’s maiden budget in Parliament, leaders of political parties will be keeping their fingers crossed in the hope that he will come up with something that would see political outfits in the country receiving more government money.





Hence, they expect that Dr Nchemba will announce the disbursement of subvention to all political parties in the 2021/22 budget.

However, this will require a change of the law that sets the condition that for a party to receive government subsidy, it must have garnered at least five percent of the presidential vote in an election or have a certain number of Members of Parliament (MPs) and/or councillors.

Apart from subvention, the list of political leaders’ aspirations to the government also includes a long-term demand for money to finance the new constitution writing process and formation of an independent electoral commission.

They said the three issues and demand for the budget to bring consensus following what transpired during the 2019 civic polls and the 2020 General Election were among the issues they would like to see included in the national budget to be read tomorrow by the minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Nchemba.

According to the 2021/22 budget framework and national development plan, the government is expected to collect and spend Sh36.3 trillion with economic growth, good governance and people-centred development being the priority areas.

The amount is Sh1.38 trillion up as compared to Sh34.88 trillion approved for the 2020/21 fiscal year.

Tabling the plan on behalf of the former Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango, the then Legal and Constitutional Affairs minister, Nchemba, anticipated domestic collections to increase to Sh26.03 trillion in the 2021/22 Fiscal Year from Sh24.07 trillion in the 2020/21 Financial Year.

But, the ruling CCM wasn’t ready to provide its views of their expectations, with its Ideology and Publicity secretary Shaka Hamdu Shaka saying: “We are supposed to supervise the government and therefore our focus is on the thorough implementation of the Election Manifesto 2020/25.”

“Our duty is that of providing guidelines on how the government can perform in line with the manifesto. We started with some ministries shortly before the budget, reminding them what they should do in line with the Election Manifesto and stakeholders’ opinions,” he added. According to him, some of the opinions were collected during the recent meeting between the Registrar of Political Parties and leaders of political parties.





But, Chadema secretary general John Mnyika said the money for reviving the new constitution process and the formation of an independent electoral commission should be included in the government budget.

“Excluding the two items in the government’s budget will not be implemented in the 2020/21 financial year despite their significance to citizens. Therefore, our emphasis is that either the budget for the referendum or the Constitution Assembly should be included,” he said over the phone.

According to him, reinstatement of the new constitution writing process should either start with referendum or formulation of the laws to invalidate the earlier process and enact the ones before the conclusion of the budget to oversee the process.

“Both avenues require a huge budget, especially for the referendum that will need enough money similar to the amount spent by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) for organizing the general election,” he said.

But, invalidation of law and the draft constitution will not only bring in a broader representation of different groups, but also pave way do away with grievances that occurred during the previous process boycotted by some groups.

The former Kibamba lawmaker said the formation of an independent electoral commission should also be included in the budget to legalize going and future by-elections after what transpired in the recent by-elections in Muhambwe and Bihigwe constituencies.

“The two issues should be treated separately by amending the present constitution to form an independent commission, amend all election laws to align with the new demands as well invalidating old election regulations and endorse new ones to meet the new demands,” he said.





“The two issues should be included in the government’s budget due to their absence in the ministerial budgets because of their broad interest to the country,” he added.

Mr Mnyika said amendment of the laws will also increase credibility of the 2024 civic polls and the 2025 General Election.

Mr Ado Shaibu, who is ACT-Wazalendo’s secretary general, was supportive, saying provision of the budget will enable NEC to have enough and own human resources to the grassroots instead of borrowing officials from the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government.

“Operational costs have been the electoral body’s major concern and failure to recruit enough manpower to the grassroots. The government financing should be done and be reflected in its budget,” he said over the phone.

He said the budget should reflect demand for providing the country with a new constitution system by enacting a new document or amending the existing structure.

Mr Shaibu suggested review of the system to provide political parties with the government subventions, expressing the need for all permanently registered political parties to be included.

NCCR-Mageuzi national chairman James Mbatia said the budget should provide an enabling environment for the government, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders to meet in one platform to resolve disputes resulting from what transpired during the 2019 Local Government Polls and the 2021/22 General Election.

“The budget should provide an enabling healing environment as happened in the fourth phase government when the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) took such roles and became a dependable negotiation platform,” he said.

“Therefore, the budget should facilitate national healing due to hate and sabotage taking place in different areas including at the ports and electricity pre-payment systems,” he added.

According to him, the TCD financial capacity should be restored and entrust the roles of starting at least every process including the new constitution revitalization process.

“I’m speaking based on my experience in the area. You can’t start these processes before agreements and end differences at the negotiation table,” he said.

Political pundits generally argue that the 2020 elections left the country with many scars from which it urgently needs healing.



