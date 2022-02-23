What Tanzania can learn from South Korea’s energy sector

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. As the world seeks to embrace green energy, Mr Stephano Kamwaya a beneficiary of Korean International Cooperation Agency (Koica) scholarship program says investing in local experts is something that is key in boosting the energy sector.

Kamwaya who works at the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) as an electrical engineer in Temeke returned from South Korea last year where he was pursuing masters’ degree in Energy Science and Policy program between 2019 and 2021.

“In Korea they have invested massively in research in the energy sector and as well as utilize their experts, therefore, in Tanzania we can learn from there since we have massive energy resources both renewable and non-renewable,” he said.

Mr Kamwaya was speaking on Tuesday, February 22, during a meeting with Koica country director Mr Kyucheol Eo and other staffs where he explained how he would utilize the knowledge he acquired from Korea and help in improving the energy sector.

During his studies, Stephano explored renewable energy sources, such as solar power; innovations in eco-friendly green mobility, such as electric vehicles; as well as natural resources’ circular economy, including solid waste recycling plants.

Speaking at the meeting Mr Kyucheol said “We have committed to supporting Tanzania in building capacity program we have seen many students who finished schools and returning to engage in various development programs which provide impact.”

He said Koica’s capacity building program, initiated in 1992, has, to date, invited more than 1,800 Tanzanian government officials to Korea for short-term trainings and graduate studies.

Areas of study have included agriculture and fisheries, education, health, energy science, ICT, gender leadership, trade and industrial policy, economic development, aviation management, finance and tax, audit, e-Government, and urban development.

Over the last three years, Koica has increased the number of places available for Tanzanian government officials on the scholarship program for Tanzania, from 19 places in 2019 to 25 places . Last year, Koica’s Tanzania Office recruited the highest number of the scholars out of all the Koica partner countries.