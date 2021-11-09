What to expect as BoT acts on fraudulent loan dealings

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Measures by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) to curb the rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) attributed to fraudulent acts by some of the financial institutions’ employees were received with mixed feelings from experts who provided insights on what should be done in effectively reducing NPLs.

The central bank governor, Prof Florens Luoga, on Sunday stated that some banks and financial institutions have been issuing loans without following proper procedures, thus resulting in NPLs.

He attributed the trend to corruption by unscrupulous employees who collude with equally dubious borrowers.

BoT stated that it will blacklist the involved employees, and bar them from being employed in any bank or financial institution in Tanzania.

For the banks whose employees have NPLs with another bank, the BoT directed their particulars to be submitted to the Credit Reference Bureau for appropriate action, he said.

BoT also asked banks and financial institutions not to grant credit to unscrupulous borrowers who borrowed with the intension of not repaying the loans, or who use deceit toborrow.

“Details of such borrowers should be kept in special register which will be shared with other banks and financial institutions. In the meanwhile, borrowers falling under this category are given three months in which to repay the loans before their details are entered in the special register,” the BoT stated.

Bankers and economic experts reacted with mixed views to the proposed measures, as well as the problem of NPLs in general.

Speaking to The Citizen on this, the Yetu Microfinance Bank managing director, Mr Altemius Millinga, said that, apart from employees of dubious honestry, NPLs are to a huge extent the result of borrowers who apply for credits using deceitful means.

“Dishonest borrowers have been one of the critical challenges in credit extension, and for the central bank to finally address it among other things is a long overdue issue,” said Mr Millinga.

According to the central bank, financial institutions have been directed to not grant any credit to such unscrupulous borrowers, and their details to be shared among banks so that they may not be able to deceive other banks.

BoT also told banks to report civil servants who have non-performing loans to their employers for appropriate action.

Mr Millinga said “Measures that have been taken by the BoT are very significant in influencing discipline on lending, and also for bank/financial institutions employees to proper observe their profession ethics.”

A non-performing loan is a loan in which the borrower is in default and hasn’t made any scheduled payments of principal or interest for some time; and it can have repercussions on the banking sector and economy as a whole, according to Prof Humphrey Moshi of University of Dar es Salaam.

“NPLs affect banks profitability and thus their capacity to lend. It also causes the rise of lending rates which in turn also discourage investment,” he said.

Prof Moshi said it’s essential for bank officials to follow suitable procedures in issuing loans, and for borrowers to use the funds for the respective purpose of getting the loan.

Another senior economist and consultant Prof Samwel Wangwe commended that some NPLs may be caused by the economic difficulties that some borrowers’ especially private sector faced for the few years, where the world also battled Covid-19.

He said the government can also do talks with the borrowers and device measures that would promote good business recovery and thus ensure repayment of loans.

“As the sixth phase administration in Tanzania has shown intent to foster a good business environment, there is also a good atmosphere for talks with borrowers who fail to repay their loan on time,” said Prof Wangwe.

Per the BoT’s commercial banks and financial institutions must maintain their cost-to-income ratios at not more than 55 percent, while NPLs should not exceed five percent of total loans.

However, according to the BoT, the NPLs level slightly decreased from 9.58 percent in 2019 to 9.42 percent in 2020.