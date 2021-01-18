Who benefited from Justine Kasusura’s Sh4.6billion heist?

By Bernard James More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Almost 20 years ago, on August 2, 2001, Justine Kususura pulled off what was to become one of the greatest money heist in Tanzania after he made off with $2 million (Sh4.6 billion) without using much force.

It was like reading from a Hollywood film script.

On that morning, Kasusura, who was a guard employed by Knight Support, allegedly looted the money shortly after receiving it at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on the way to Citibank. He became one of the most wanted persons in Tanzania at the time.

The amount of money involved, how he took the money and the size of coverage given by the media makes it not easy to be erased from the memories of many.

However, by the time of his arrest five months after the effortless robbery, the Police claimed to have found only Sh256,000 in his possession.

The fact that it took a whole five months before he was arrested and yet the money which was allegedly stolen was never recovered remains a mystery to date.

Where did the money believed to be enough to pay a contractor to rebuild the Jangwani infrastructure go? Besides who were the beneficiaries of the loot?





The Heist

On the morning of August 2, 2001, Justine Kasusura and a co-worker, Said Hamisi, employed by Knight Support, were directed by the company's manager only identified as Doreen to go to Dar es Salaam International Airport now Julius Nyerere International Airport to receive the unspecified cargo and take it to Citibank Bank in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

As was the custom in the company, Kasusura, who was hired as a driver, was handed a pistol with several rounds of ammunition while his colleague was handed a mobile phone to facilitate communication.

The journey from Knight Support headquarters on New Bagamoyo Road, on their way to the airport they stopped just once to refuel.

While at the airport, they were met by officials from Dahaco, a company that handled foreign cargo. After a brief discussion at 1000hrs Kasusura was summoned and signed several documents before being handed over the consignment.

Kasusura placed the load on the back of the Toyota Hilux Double Cabin, under key and lock. As they were leaving, Kasusura informed Doreen by telephone that they were leaving the airport and that he had placed the load on the back of the car and locked it.

As they left the airport, they saw a car parked on the sidewalks. Kasusura went straight and parked the

Kasusura then told his co-worker that "business is over" and asked him to open the box they had received at the airport at gun point.

When he saw his colleague fumbling, Kasusura took the keys and cell phone from his partner and took the luggage with the help of two other people transferred it into the Land Cruiser.

After Kasusura and the other two had disappeared, Hamis sought help and reported the incident at Stakishari Police Station





Nation at shock

The next day, former Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police commander Alfred Tibaigana announced to public the looting money. The amount of money left the whole nation in shock!

He said the police had already lined up in every corner of the country to track down the fugitives, he asked whoever had information leading to his arrest to inform the police.





Kasusura is apprehended

Five months after the incident was reported Kasusura remained at large with the news dominating headlines in various media outlets.

His proverbial 40 days were soon over and Kasusra was arrested on Christmas eve in Mbeya after a tip off.

While at his home at around 2100hrs on December 24, 2001, Inspector Police Richard Tadei received a report that at Three in One lodge in Soweto, Mbeya region, that a criminal wanted by the police was there.

After conducting thorough investigations and verifying that the occupant of the hotel was indeed Kasusura, Inspector Richard prepared his team and set up a trap to catch Kasusura.

Unaware that his days as a fugitive on the run were numbered, at midnight on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2001, Kasusura entered his 101 room at the hotel, accompanied by a female companion.

When he opened the door, he was met by policemen who were already hiding in various parts of the room with others already surrounding the hotel. He had fallen into their trap and the long manhunt was over.

Evidence presented in court and other documents show Kasusura was found in possession of only Sh256,000 after a thorough search.

During an interrogations with the police, Kasusura introduced himself as John Laizer , a businessman dealing sorghum trade in Sumbawanga Region.





Was this the first arrest?

Prior to Kasusura's arrest in Mbeya, there were rumours were circulating that Kasusura had been arrested several times but had escaped from the hands of police after bribing his way.

The rumours forced the then Police Chief, Inspector General Omar Mahita to announcement that five officers were being questioned on suspicion of arresting and releasing Kasusura.

A few days later the former Director of Criminal Investigations, Adadi Rajabu, announced the dismissal of all the officers accused of arresting and releasing Kasusura

He claimed that the officers had arrested Kasusura on more than three times in Dar es Salaam, Tanga and Arusha, saying the act had embarrassed and humiliated the police force.





Kasusura is arraigned at Kisutu

On January 7, 2002 Kasusura and six others were arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam in a case that drew public attention.

They were charged with conspiracy, armed robbery, theft and possession of stolen property.

While the case continued to rumble continued, Kasusura received the news of the death of his wife Ms Fauzia Laizer who died on February 22, 2005.

Following the tragedy, Kasusura asked the court to allow him to go and bury his wife who regularly attended court sessions against her husband accompanied by their nine-year-old son.

However, the court rejected his request expressing concern over the defendant's likelihood of escape.

Sentenced

On Friday, March 30, 2007, Magistrate Sivangilwa Mwangesi, now a judge of the Court of Appeal, sentenced Kasusura to 35 years in prison for armed robbery and theft. He was also sentenced to 12 lashes.

As Justine Kasusura headed to serve his prison sentence, eight police officers accused of bribery and releasing Kasusura each time they arrested him were acquitted in the same court for lack of evidence against them.

Immediately after his sentencing, Kasusura appealed to the Supreme Court against his conviction and imprisonment. In June 2010, Judge Thomas Mihayo dismissed the appeal on the grounds that it did not contain sufficient evidence to overturn the decision of the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.

Although Judge Thomas Mihayo dismissed Kasusura's appeal on June 23 2010, he reduced his sentence from 35 to 30 years.

The dismissal of his appeal did not deter him. On June 4, 2015, Kasusura filed a second appeal in the Court of Appeal where he presented nine reasons why he opposes his imprisonment.





Kasusura wins Appeal

On May 3, 2016 the Court of Appeal upheld Kasusura's arguments that the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court erred in sentencing him to 30 years in prison.

It said that when he was charged with the offense, changes to the Penal Code, which stipulates a 30-year sentence for armed robbery, had not been implemented.

The court accepted Kasusura's argument that his statement of warning to confess to the crime was received contrary to the procedure laid down by the Criminal Procedure. The court found that Kasusura's warning statement was invalid as it was recorded after the legal deadline had expired.

Kasusura was arrested on December 24, 2001 but his statement was taken on December 26, 2001.

The court also concurred that the failure of the prosecution to summon Citibank bank officials who were the owners of the stolen luggage raised serious doubts about the nature and amount of money contained in the consignment.

The decision to release Kasusura was handed down by judges Mbarouk Mbarouk, Sauda Mjasiri and Semistocle Kaijage, now Chairman of the National Electoral Commission.

Twenty years after the incident, neither Kasusura nor the Police Force have been able to answer this question where the billions allegedly looted by Justine Kasusura went.



