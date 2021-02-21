WHO chief calls on Tanzania to combat Covid

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a number of Tanzanians travelling to neighbouring countries and beyond have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The head of the World Health Organization has on Sunday appealed to Tanzania to take "robust action" to combat Covid-19 in the country.

Though there is no official data a recent spate of deaths attributed to pneumonia has struck a number of Tanzanians in the past few weeks.

"This underscores the need for Tanzania to take robust action both to safeguard their own people and protect populations in these countries and beyond," he said in a statement.

Tedros said he had urged Tanzania in late January to take measures against the pandemic and to prepare for vaccinations.

"Since then I have spoken with several authorities in Tanzania but WHO is yet to receive any information regarding what measures Tanzania is taking to respond to the pandemic.

"This situation remains very concerning. I renew my call for Tanzania to start reporting COVID-19 cases and share data.

"I also call on Tanzania to implement the public health measures that we know work in breaking the chains of transmission, and to prepare for vaccination."

The country last gave case figures on April 29, 2020, reporting 509 infections.

On Wednesday, the vice president of semi-autonomous Zanzibar, Seif Sharif Hamad, died two weeks after his opposition party ACT Wazalendo admitted he had contracted coronavirus.



