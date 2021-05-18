WHO commends Tanzania’s Covid-19 committee’s recommendations

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The World Health Organization (WHO) through its Africa office has welcomed Tanzania’s Covid -19 committee’s recommendation that was handed over to President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday May 17.

According to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, the WHO is committed is committed towards helping countries end the Covid-19 pandemic

“I welcome the recommendation of the Special Committee of H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan to intensify Tanzania's response to the COVID19 pandemic and participate in COVAX. WHO is fully committed to supporting countries to end this pandemic and advance other health priorities,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela who is the Director of the Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva also weighed in on the recommendations, congratulating the President for allowing experts advise her on the pandemic.

“Thank to the Covid-19 committee for a good and productive job,” she wrote on her handle

Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela is the former Director of National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR).

Apart from the use of WHO listed vaccines, the committee which was set up by President Samia soon after assuming office came up with 19 recommendations to tackle the further spread of the novel coronavirus in Tanzania.

According to the 10-man committee's findings, the vaccines have scientifically proven to work effectively and efficiently.

Speaking on May 17, after handing over the report to President Samia, the committee's chairman, Prof Said Aboud among other issues recommended that the Corona vaccine be introduced in the country soon.

“The committee has advised the government and recommended that Tanzania provide information on the presence of the disease as well as take steps to strengthen all preventive measures to curb the threat of the third wave of virus," said Prof Aboud.